Last week, flames licked through and burned down the old Covenant House. As we saw photos of the fire and ashes, the ever-present memories, forever seared in our hearts became visible.
We were reminded of Covenant House’s humble beginnings in the building provided by St. Johns Episcopal Church. Many folks—all colors, all religions, artists, advocates, rich, poor, doers and donors, and Democrats and Republicans — were united in response to the strangers and most vulnerable who walked among us. It was before the “otherization” of today.
“Without a vision the people will perish.”
The little green house was a drop-in center with a shower, washer and dryer, answers to basic human needs. It was a welcoming, warm space open 52 weeks a year, even during holidays when folks who were alone suffered. Those we helped were people and were never identified as anything else.
Throughout the 25 years of our tenure, Covenant House became more than simple charity, more than food or clothing, more than a sterile service center. It was a living, breathing organization. Neither fear of the unknown nor fear of losing funds ever entered board decisions when addressing hard issues.
Covenant House was so small that it had annexes; First Presbyterian housed the nutritionally balanced food pantry, St. Mark’s became the clothing closet.
Hundreds of volunteers gave their time and spread the word. Their lives inspired us to do more and for our 25 years as co-directors, we all worked together.
In 1982, no shelter existed for homeless women. Ruffner Memorial, one of our supporting churches opened its gymnasium. Volunteers, including us, slept on cots where women were safe. We named it “Sojourners.” We worked with then YWCA director, Monica Kyc, hired the first director and soon, it became a program of the Y.
Believing that health care was a right, not a privilege and with the help of Drs. Michael Thompson and Susan Schmidt who had volunteered at Manna Meal, our board formed a new non-profit. West Virginia Health Right was born in Covenant House. Eventually, Pat White directed it.
Listening to people’s stories was paramount.
When people with AIDS were turned away from shelters because of fear or came home to West Virginia to die and families rejected them, Covenant House responded and bought a first home for people with AIDS despite initial pushback by the city and neighbors. Ultimately, meeting “the other” opened eyes and changed hearts and we were able to obtain federal funds and the West Virginia AIDS Coalition was formed.
Services and housing were provided throughout all 55 counties. Covenant House bought two more homes.
We continued to grow, meeting the needs of the people. As a rural state, Covenant House developed independent programs for housing in Lincoln, Logan, and Clay counties. Challenge West Virginia, a statewide and nationally recognized education program, was begun under the direction of Beth Spence, a former Charleston Gazette reporter reporter, and Linda Martin, an educator and community organizer. The importance of and commitment to small rural schools was imperative.
Among the many working with us, we cannot forget the decades of freely given work by graphic designer Michael Switzer, the attorneys, artists, songwriters and performers who gave their time at the old and new Covenant House. Two technology wizards, Jim Kirk and Ron Kirk, gave thousands of hours to us and other non-profits.
Our first 20 years committed to justice, social change and fiscal responsibility led to the possibility of the new place with a larger drop-in center. The simplicity of the Covenant House logos underscored with the powerful words “working for justice for all” were a reminder each day of what our mission was.
We entered that new $2.25 million building in 2001, debt-free. And, by the time we left at the end of December 2006, a $1 million endowment had been realized.
Each day was an education in motion. The people and staff who entered those doors each taught us about life, acceptance and the need to face the injustices in our world.
While the physical building on Quarrier Street is no more, the heart and soul of the spirits within will never be extinguished. That vision is still alive.