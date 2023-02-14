Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” That is the text of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution proposed by James Madison, our fourth president, and adopted as part of the Bill of Rights in 1791.

But what did our Founding Fathers mean by those words? When it comes to the issue of guns on college campuses, we don’t have to guess. They left us a written record.

Stories you might like

Barbara Evans Fleischauer represented Monongalia County for 26 years as a Democrat in the West Virginia House of Delegates. She is a graduate of the WVU College of Law.

Recommended for you