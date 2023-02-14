“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” That is the text of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution proposed by James Madison, our fourth president, and adopted as part of the Bill of Rights in 1791.
But what did our Founding Fathers mean by those words? When it comes to the issue of guns on college campuses, we don’t have to guess. They left us a written record.
In 1819, Thomas Jefferson, our second president, founded the University of Virginia. Like West Virginia University, our flagship university that was founded just 45 years later, it was a bold experiment -- a public university designed to advance human knowledge, educate leaders and cultivate an informed citizenry.
On Oct. 4, 1824, the University of Virginia's board of directors met, and Jefferson, the rector for the university, signed the minutes of that meeting. Madison, a member of the board, also was present. Both former presidents voted in favor of the resolutions passed by the board, one of which addressed the issue of weapons on campus.
Pages 71-72 of the minutes of the meeting state that "the Board resolves that 'No Student shall, within the precincts of the University, introduce, keep or use ... weapons or arms of any kind ...'” Further, the board resolved that “fighting with weapons, which may inflict death ... shall be punishable by instant expulsion from the University, not remissible by the Faculty.”
These minutes are the clearest possible indication that campus bans on weapons do not violate the “original intent” of the Second Amendment, since the person who wrote the Second Amendment voted in favor of a campus gun ban 33 years after the Second Amendment was adopted.
This year, the West Virginia Senate passed Senate Bill 10, which would eliminate the authority of state colleges and universities to restrict concealed weapons in most areas on campuses. All three Senate Democrats voted no, and all Senate Republicans voted yes, except for Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, chairman of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.
Legislators supporting SB 10 argued that campus gun bans violate the Second Amendment. Obviously they do not, given the evidence about the intent of Second Amendment drafter contained in the 1824 minutes from UVA.
When we allow our children to leave home and invest in their higher education, we trust and expect that every effort will be made by those institutions to keep them safe. As we know from our own experiences, when young people enter college, they have to learn how to balance greater freedoms with changes in hormonal levels, easier availability of alcohol and drugs, and the post-puberty onset of several types of mental illnesses. Adding weapons to this mix magnifies the risk of injuries and deaths on our campuses.
A study cited in the July 15, 2019, edition of Campus Safety magazine found a 153% increase in shootings on campus between 2001 and 2016, with the most profound increase at colleges in states with increased access to guns. In 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that gun violence is now the leading cause of death of our children.
In addition, passage of a 2016 concealed carry law doing away with permit requirements made our state more dangerous. Before the law, 51% of murders in West Virginia were committed with guns. After the law, that number jumped to 64%, and homicides rose by 30%. The thought of receiving a call after a campus shooting where one of our kids is enrolled or employed is something that all parents surely dread.
I support the federal Constitution, including the Second Amendment. But campus gun bans do not violate the Second Amendment. Moreover, lifting campus gun bans would have the effect of reversing the relatively recent law giving state colleges and universities greater authority to manage their campuses.
Presumably, when Jefferson and Madison passed a campus weapons ban in Virginia nearly 200 years ago, they had the same safety concerns that West Virginia college administrators who oppose SB 10 do now. For all of these reasons, the House should not pass SB 10, and the governor should not sign it.