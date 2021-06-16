Gov. Jim Justice decided in May not to continue the enhanced unemployment benefits offered by the federal government. He believes that some are not seriously looking for jobs, citing as proof, signs in windows about job openings and complaints from employers having trouble hiring workers.
The change is scheduled to take place on June 19, instead of in September, halting an additional $300 per week to those receiving enhanced benefits. On that date, benefits for self-employed or part-time workers will completely end, an extension of benefits for those whose regular benefits have been exhausted will stop, and some workers with mixed earnings no longer will receive an additional $100 benefit.
The Century Fund estimates the total economic impact of his decision will be a loss of over $240 million in federal dollars that would have come to our state.
Justice has a compassionate side to him. He said he had not heard from people who were struggling. I urge him to gather more information. More than 40 people from around the state emailed me to explain how the end of the enhanced benefits will affect them and their families.
Below is a sampling of their stories, many of which concern health and safety issues, including child care during the summer months.
- Aimee, a Monongalia County resident, said she’d had a great job but was laid off when COVID-19 caused her employer to put the business up for sale. She missed work a couple of months after giving birth at the end of 2019; her child lived for one day. That lost work reduced the amount of compensation for which she would have been eligible, without the enhancement, to only $39 per week. She lives in what she describes as a junky trailer with no water with her boyfriend and 15-year-old son. Aimee is on oxygen after COVID-19 and can’t sleep from the stress of their situation.
- Teresa, from Fayette County, was a contract writer, a position she’d held for four years after putting herself through college, buying a home and getting her 10-year-old son above the poverty level. She said she’d sent out more than 1,000 applications. When I asked if she was sure about that number, she told me she was sure she’d sent out over 300 last spring and fall and that she’d kept pace this year.
- Jonathan, who lives in Kanawha County, lost his job at a research company that closed for good because of COVID-19 — over 80 people lost their jobs. He cares for his step-father, age 82, who had triple bypass surgery and his mother, who has COPD, and shares custody of two children, one in middle school, another in college. His search for a job that would allow scheduling flexibility to care for his family members has been fruitless. He said he needs the enhanced benefits to “stay afloat” in a time of great financial uncertainty.
- Katrina, from Upshur County, stated that the only job appearing on the WorkForce West Virginia site in her small hometown after her job was eliminated was a part-time cashier position. Without a full-time position paying above minimum wage, she would not be able to cover child care for her daughter, who is autistic, or the cost of travel farther from home.
- Tiffany, from Wyoming County, will have benefits of only $52 per week without the additional enhancement. She has lost her car, her power and her internet. She worries that Child Protective Services will knock on her door, because the children are without food and her home is without power.
According to the Century Foundation, there are 45,782 workers who will be affected by the cutoff of enhanced benefits. Are they all cheaters? If the enhanced benefits continued, all would have to submit proof to WorkForce West Virginia that they are applying for jobs. This decision should be reversed, or at least some type of appeal process should be established for worthy citizens like these.
As Tiffany expressed so eloquently in her email: “Mr. Justice, please find your heart, please find your compassion, and do what is right by the many West Virginians who stood by you.”