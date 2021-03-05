She was just 15 years old in 1926. After being named valedictorian of the senior class of the segregated Beechurst High School, Dorothy L. Johnson (Dorothy Vaughan, after marrying), traveled 261 miles from her home in Morgantown to attend Wilberforce College, the nation’s oldest privately owned Black college.
Expressing the hopes of African Americans for the future, the West Virginia A.M.E. Church awarded her its first Wilberforce scholarship. The scholarship was funded by 35-cent contributions for an eight-page pamphlet.
In tender and earnest language in that pamphlet, Johnson is described as “not just a star among our own race, but one who stands out prominently and compares favorably with the best in scholarship, character and achievements of any race.”
In 1926, a loaf of bread cost 12 cents and gas was 18 cents a gallon, yet somehow, sufficient funds were raised to enable Johnson to graduate from college in 1929.
To honor Dorothy Johnson Vaughan and Katherine Johnson, two of the “Hidden Figures” in the book and the movie with ties to this state, a Fair Pay bill was named after both women that would provide a remedy against the type of pay discrimination they suffered.
At age 97, Katherine Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions to the NASA efforts to explore space and safely land a person on the moon.
Yet Vaughan, who died before the book was published, played an equally important role in the real-life drama behind the book and movie. Vaughan was the supervisor of the Black female “computers,” which was the job title of the female mathematicians who worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center.
“Hidden Figures” exposed how the Black women performed the same work as the white female computers and the white males, whose job title was engineer. But the Black women had to work in a segregated unit, were paid far less than the white men and women and had to walk long distances in heels to access the “colored” women’s bathroom.
The movie showed how Vaughan taught herself and the other Black women programming when she realized their jobs would be eliminated by the advent of what we now call computers. She lost her supervisor position when the unit was desegregated. Sadly, like so many other Black and white women, Dorothy Vaughan hit the glass ceiling without receiving the advancement, salary or recognition she deserved.
For five years, I have been part of a bipartisan group of West Virginia legislators that has sponsored fair pay legislation that would allow all employees to discuss their wages with co-workers. Some employers forbid these discussions, which may be the only way to know if wages are fair. Unfortunately, the bill has languished, while similar legislation has passed in other states.
Meanwhile, the gap between women’s and men’s wages in West Virginia continues to be one of the largest in the nation. The pay gap is even worse for Black women. According to the National Women’s Law Center, women in West Virginia earned 29% less than men in 2020. Over a lifetime, this amounted to over a half-million dollars in losses. For Black women, the lifetime earnings losses due to the pay gap were a staggering $723,800.
It is time to reclaim and honor Dorothy Johnson Vaughan and Katherine Johnson for the important contributions they made to our state and our country. Please contact your delegate or senator and ask them to help get the Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act passed into law in West Virginia this year.