All young adults need a safe place to live. This is especially true for young adults aging out of foster/kinship care. Like other young adults, they also need a high school diploma, health care, access to higher education and quality employment to become self-sufficient and productive adults.

The path from young adult to adulthood is a rocky one for all youth. Unfortunately for those aging out of foster care, the path is steeper and full of numerous pitfalls. They need a long-term commitment from a loving, safe and supportive adult to help them overcome the challenges they face.

Becky Ceperley is president of the First Presbyterian Church Hope Center and a member of the Charleston City Council.

