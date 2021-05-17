A recent column by Hoppy Kercheval in the Charleston Gazette-Mail titled “U.S. Senate should kill For the People Act” is promulgating fear-mongering and misinformation surrounding an important piece of legislation. This bill, currently making its way through Congress, is a once-in-a-lifetime bill that would strengthen our democracy.
Kercheval, of West Virginia MetroNews, and others want us to believe that the For the People Act would invite fraud into our elections. On the contrary, this bill would strengthen and protect our election process for years to come, setting national standards for ballot access and ensuring the security of our elections.
In Kercheval’s column, he suggests the For the People Act would legalize “ballot harvesting.” This claim is outright false. Ballot harvesting is one of the many phrases that unidentified special interests and dark-money groups have started using to make us think that voter expansion and ballot accessibility are bad things. Many states, including West Virginia, allow some form of ballot collection for voters who need help delivering sealed ballots, including people who do not have reliable mail, seniors citizens and voters with disabilities. Just because a person is in a hospital or nursing home doesn’t mean they should be barred from voting. States like ours have checks and balances built into these processes to ensure they are secure.
In a recent hearing, Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Committee Rules and Administration Committee passed an amendment to the act, permitting ballot collection while adding additional safeguards so that every ballot collected is legally cast. The amendment, proposed by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Bill Hagerty, restricts any compensation for delivering or collecting ballots and ensures that collectors are not employed by a campaign, political party or similar organization the month before the election.
Coercing voters into making specific choices, altering ballots or purporting to collect and deliver ballots while failing to do so is illegal. And rightfully will remain illegal under the For the People Act.
Kercheval also espoused the same old talking points about absentee voting that groups looking to suppress voters have used for years. But, as he says, old ways die hard. This claim continues to be baseless. States have numerous testing processes and safeguards in place to make sure vote-by-mail ballots are counted once — and only once — for eligible Americans. Vote-by-mail has been available in some form for all 50 states for decades and, in the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw just how successful vote-by-mail can be. Sixty-five million Americans voted by mail in our most recent election cycle, including then-President Donald Trump.
Despite misleading claims, the For the People Act would expand voting protections, updating and securing polling locations and forbidding dark money and foreign influence in our elections, which continue to corrupt the political system. These are goals that everyone should certainly support. And the bill goes even further to expand absentee and early voting so our veterans, seniors and native populations can properly participate in the democratic process.
The For the People Act is critical to strengthening American democracy. Kercheval should know better. He’s just restating canned talking points from zealots who are scared of what will happen when the true power lies with the people like you, your family and your neighbors, and when all Americans can effectively use their voice in our elections.
We cannot let the fear of those like Kercheval prevent us from doing what we know is right and passing the For the People Act.