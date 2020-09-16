Our country is based on the principle of the “consent of the governed.” The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence states: “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” The most common way we as citizens give that consent is by voting. Yet, as a nation, we have spent a large majority of our more than 240-year history trying to block large numbers of citizens from giving that consent.
In the first presidential election, only white, land-owning men were allowed to vote.
In 1870, as a part of the Reconstruction package following the Civil War, the passage of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted Black American males the token right to vote. However, it wasn’t until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, that prohibits racial and language discrimination in voting, that Black Americans were able to exercise that right.
In 1920, the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granted women the right to vote. American Indians were granted citizenship in 1924 and, thus, secured the right to vote. In 1971, the 26th Amendment to the Constitution lowered the voting age from 21 years old to 18.
While appearing to open the ballot box to all citizens of the United States, the system of state-run voter registration, first established in Massachusetts in 1800, has proven to be a roadblock to would-be voters, rather than an invitation to participate in democracy. In many places, making it hard to register to vote was designed to block eligible voters from the ballot box. Some states only allowed citizens to register seven select days during the year or only allowed registration on the Thursday before the election.
Even today, we see attempts to erect barriers to voting, such as requiring a driver’s license or closing polling places in certain precincts or restricting early voting.
There is legislation in the U.S. Senate that would go far in safeguarding the fundamental right to vote in communities of color. The Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019, House Resolution 4, has passed the House of Representatives but languished in the Senate since December. The VRAA restores protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were stripped by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013.
The elimination of these protections has made it easier for states and localities to practice discriminatory actions that restrict the voting rights of millions of communities of color across the country. The legislation establishes new criteria for determining which states and political subdivisions must obtain pre-clearance before changes to voting practices in these areas may take effect. An example of the pre-clearance would be states making changes that are more stringent than federal requirements for voters who register by mail or state law.
It has been 55 years since the passage of the original Voting Rights Act of 1965 and more than seven years since the Supreme Court stripped the pre-clearance protections in the original act. It is far past time to end these discriminatory practices. If indeed, the principle of the consent of the governed is still legitimate and the moral right over which political power is exercised, passage of the Voting Rights Act Advancement of 2019 by the Senate is necessary to safeguard the fundamental right to vote for all U.S. citizens.
To quote the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., the right to vote is “the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in our democratic society.”