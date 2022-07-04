As a teacher, when the idea of arming teachers was proposed a few years ago, I didn’t think it was serious and enjoyed the jokes, even though some of the humor was dark.
“Be sure the librarian has a silencer,” “They don’t trust us to change the thermostat in our classroom but they want us to have guns?” or “Arming teachers: What can go wrong?”
Now we face a crisis involving shootings in classrooms and serious consideration is being given to this idea. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 21 states allow teachers to have guns in the classroom simply with administrative permission. In June, Ohio reduced the training requirements for all school employees to carry guns at school but without actually requiring teachers to be armed.
Teachers will do just about anything to help students and are on the front line of this latest horror, making it convenient, if cowardly, for lawmakers to simply require teachers to carry guns to class to protect our children.
I am a teacher. I own guns. I’ve had a permit to carry a concealed weapon for years and I am willing to reasonably protect my students. However, I lack the desire and fortitude to be prepared for a shootout every hour of every school day while I teach.
There are some important building blocks missing from the teacher’s ability to be successful with this plan:
- We do not have the training to handle an active shooter. Police officers go through hundreds of hours of training before they carry a gun.
- Realistic security for a gun at school does not exist.
- We do not have any way to gauge or minimize the atmosphere of violence caused by the presence of guns. Some students have been exposed to gun violence already and a gun causes more trauma. A student might want access to the teacher’s gun to harm others, even the teacher, or to commit suicide. We don’t know how to keep those thoughts and fears from manifesting into action.
- Few teachers have the desire to become an armed guard with no training and no extra pay.
There are also inadequacies with school systems:
- Adequate training for teachers to handle guns and make split-second decisions during an active-shooter event is minimal, if it exists at all.
- Few teachers are willing to be responsible to shoot bad guys in their classroom in addition to their many other responsibilities.
- There is already a teacher shortage. Arming teachers is a sure way to lose more. Existing stresses are quite enough for most.
- There are never enough ways to defuse students and parents who are troubled and angry and mentally ill. Isolation because of COVID-19 created additional mental health issues.
- Insurance is not forthcoming for liability when teachers’ guns are used and perhaps misused. The premiums are likely going to be high, if available at all.
- Counseling services for teachers who anticipate or participate in gun use to the point that they need help coping are minimal or non-existent.
Teachers need to be armed with less responsibility and more time so their focus can be on the academic and social needs of students and the best ways to teach. Other low-cost solutions are simply keeping the exterior doors closed and locked and interior doors less penetrable. Metal detectors are another practical possibility.
More mental health services for students and teachers are of great importance in preventing shootings and coping with the world in which we live. The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association recommend extreme risk policies, a commonsense approach to handle warning signs, along with public awareness of these warning signs, and licensing and age requirement for gun purchases. They also promote enacting and enforcing firearm security laws.
Almost any other solution has fewer red flags flying than arming teachers. Hopefully, leaders can use the few weeks of summer vacation remaining to explore effective answers and act before school resumes.