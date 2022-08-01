The Hope Scholarship, enacted by the West Virginia Legislature in 2022, apparently to provide funding for parents to use for their child’s education outside of public schools, appears to be a classic case of looking for trouble, misdiagnosing it and applying the wrong remedy.
The program, similar to school voucher systems, was ruled unconstitutional by Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit in July. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s attorney general, is leading an effort to reinstate the plan, first by filing a motion to stop the judgment from taking effect until an appeal can be heard.
The Hope Scholarship was supposed to work like this: Parents could apply for the Hope Scholarship and, if accepted this year, they would be awarded $4,300 per student. The child had to be in grades K-12, in West Virginia, and have been enrolled in a public school for the last 45 calendar days of the school year.
HOPE stands for “Helping Outstanding Students Educationally.” Eligibility is broad, there is no criteria for income, merit or any other targeted need or for “outstanding” anything. The child would then leave public school and the scholarship money could be used for tutoring, testing fees, educational services, supplies and/or tuition and fees for private schools, nonpublic online classes or alternative-ed classes.
There is a provision that the money cannot be used to pay members of the student’s immediate family, for instance mom cannot be paid to teach a child to sew or a big brother cannot be paid to tutor reading. It is not clear how that would have been monitored, but it brings to mind the possibility of fraud.
The total of approved first year-applications could reach 3,600 (costing about $15 million) and there is no cap on that number. Funding will not come from public schools the first year, but the inference is that it would beginning the second year. A new board, not the West Virginia Board of Education, would administer the scholarship.
The West Virginia Constitution, in Article 12, Section 1, reads, “The Legislature shall provide, by general law, for a thorough and efficient system of free schools.” It does not provide for schools based on religious beliefs, schools that do not accept students who have behavior disorders, learn differently or have non-traditional lifestyles.
The “wall or hedge of separation” spoken of by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison in 1802, which states that support of any religion by the state is wrong, is eroding, but it is still in place, at least this week.
The choice for parents to remove their child from public school is always in play.
Private schools are important options. Years ago, our daughter missed the cutoff for entering public school by six days. We enrolled her in Ballard Christian School for kindergarten and first grade. In a class of five students, she learned to read quickly and to memorize Bible verses, consistent with our values. BCS deserves much credit for allowing her to attend school when she was ready and for teaching her so effectively.
The difference in this and the Hope Scholarship plan is that we paid her tuition, transported her to school and paid for required dresses and all her academic needs, not the taxpayers. Homeschooling can be a valuable option, too, as long as students are supervised and their needs are being met. Those children are sometimes ahead of grade level. Their parents make sacrifices of time and energy to successfully educate them. Virtual schooling is still evolving. Some students need the flexible hours and visual learning style required. Virtual classes are available within West Virginia public schools or in programs paid for by parents.
Students in rural counties don’t always have a local private school option and, while $4,300 may cover yearly tuition of less-expensive private schools, there are additional fees: the cost of transportation and items such as uniforms and textbooks. Therefore, parents would have to supplement the scholarship, likely with another thousand dollars or so, per year. Low-income families might not benefit. Wealthy students in counties where local private schools are plentiful are more likely to use these funds.
According to the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, this program is “much broader and potentially more costly than any similar program in the country.” Former state Sen. William Ihlenfeld of Ohio County called the plan, “financial recklessness.” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, pointed out, “It does not target the aid toward the students who need it the most.” He added, “A student who needs it the most could be denied admission [to the private school] in the first place.”
Morrisey said, “We are urging the appellate court to stay the decision so that thousands of West Virginia families can receive the money the Legislature intended for the upcoming school year — which starts in a matter of weeks.”
A suggestion that thousands more families with children enrolled in public schools will be disrupted if public school funding is lost to this plan over the years is probably more accurate.
Students have missed a great deal of school in the past two years because of COVID-19. A teacher shortage is looming ever closer. West Virginia is 34th in the country in per-pupil spending. Why in the world is removing public school funding even a consideration? How about adding poverty as a factor when doling out public education funding or increasing assistance to agencies that support schools? At the very least, educational opportunities must be provided on a level playing field.
For West Virginia’s public schools to “provide a thorough and efficient education for all children,” as provided in the state constitution, there needs to be more funding and more legislative support provided for West Virginia students in public schools, not less.