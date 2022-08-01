Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Hope Scholarship, enacted by the West Virginia Legislature in 2022, apparently to provide funding for parents to use for their child’s education outside of public schools, appears to be a classic case of looking for trouble, misdiagnosing it and applying the wrong remedy.

The program, similar to school voucher systems, was ruled unconstitutional by Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit in July. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s attorney general, is leading an effort to reinstate the plan, first by filing a motion to stop the judgment from taking effect until an appeal can be heard.

Becky Crabtree is a public schoolteacher with 47 years of experience. She lives and teaches in Monroe County.

