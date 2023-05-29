Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ben Beakes

Ben Beakes

In a recent opinion published by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Eric Engle claimed that there is no viable future for coal. Allow me to introduce you to metallurgical coal.

Metallurgical coal, often referred to as “met coal” or “coking coal” or “steel- making coal,” is a critical ingredient in the steel- making process. Met coal is heated to create coke. Coke is then used to produce the heat necessary to melt iron ore, which is used to make steel. In simple terms, met coal makes steel.

Stories you might like

Ben Beakes is president of the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association.

Tags

Recommended for you