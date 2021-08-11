More gas and coal development isn’t the answer for struggling communities in West Virginia and beyond, a new set of reports finds.
Since the start of the fracking boom, more than $200 billion has been invested in Appalachian fracking development, a gargantuan sum that was supposed to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. But despite a decade of full-steam-ahead drilling, the jobs never appeared. In fact, from 2008 to 2019, Appalachia’s major gas-producing counties saw their share of jobs, personal income and population decline.
Why? The Ohio River Valley Institute research explains that the Appalachian gas industry is structurally incapable of supporting job growth and prosperity. In other words, no sum of money invested or amount of gas produced could have produced economic growth at the scale we were promised.
That’s because natural gas exploration and drilling create very few jobs per dollar invested relative to other industries. Most of the money invested in fracking goes to capital and infrastructure—constructing and operating the drilling rigs, compressor stations and processing plants you see dotting the West Virginian countryside. It doesn’t take many employees to run these facilities. But the ones the fossil fuel companies do hire often come from faraway natural gas states like Texas and Oklahoma. As many as 70% of the workers and suppliers running West Virginia’s fracking operations are brought in from outside of the region.
The fact is that the natural gas industry doesn’t directly employ many people, and most of the money invested in gas development doesn’t land in the local economy.
Our coal- and natural gas-based economy is a sinking ship—one that, for these reasons and others explored in the Ohio River Valley Institute reports, can’t be bailed out with bigger investments or more drilling. And a slate of new developments in the last several weeks evidences the cracks in the ship’s hull.
In late July, PTT Global Chemical, the Thai company considering the construction of a ethane cracker plant across the river from Moundsville, sank $5 billion on a resins producer acquisition. The purchase slashes PTT’s available capital, making the company’s natural gas project even less likely to ever break ground.
Days earlier, the Kentucky Public Service Commission nixed a plan to prolong Marshall County’s Mitchell coal-fired power plant retirement until 2040, which greatly increases the likelihood that the plant will shutter by 2028. Another financially struggling coal plant in Clermont County, Ohio, just decided to close its doors five years earlier than expected due to costs and underwhelming performance.
Across the Ohio River Valley, coal- and gas-fueled plans are leaking, and fast.
With the economic future of West Virginia’s coal and natural gas communities hanging in the balance, it’s time to jump ship and pursue sound, forward-thinking investments in jobs-intensive sectors like energy efficiency, education and clean energy development. Incoming federal and state infrastructure funding can fuel the clean energy transition we need to spur job growth, widespread prosperity, and a thriving, diversified economy.