Early voting for the general election starts Wednesday and runs for 10 days ahead of Election Day, on Nov. 8. Have no doubt, in this election, your vote matters.
On the ballot is Amendment 2 — a proposal to make a radical change to the West Virginia Constitution. If the amendment passes, funding for our first responders, public education and local services will no longer be constitutionally protected.
Amendment 2 is titled the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment.” Sounds catchy, but its name is where the niceties end. At stake in Kanawha County is $61 million in revenue that supports the Kanawha County Board of Education, the Sheriff’s Department, the Ambulance Authority, the public transportation system, every municipal government and the Kanawha County Library system.
What could this mean? In Kanawha County, our Metro 911 center answers 515,000 calls each year. The Sheriff’s Department and municipal police departments respond to 98% of law enforcement calls. On average, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority runs more than 4,000 dispatches each month. And, when you dial 911 in a rural area of our 900-plus square mile county, a volunteer fire department will be the first on the scene to help.
The Public Safety Levy that supports all these services passed in the May 2022 Primary Election with nearly 80% approval. Public safety is popular, and for a good reason. We’ve all come to count on these services and the first responders that provide them.
But if Amendment 2 succeeds, local public safety will become subject to the ever-changing political whims of the Legislature. Because that is exactly what a vote for Amendment 2 does — it takes decisions away from local leaders and sends them to the Capitol.
The proponents of Amendment 2 say, “Don’t worry, the Legislature will find a way to backfill revenue for schools, counties, cities and the services they provide.” But any fleeting promise to fund local services lasts only until the next time the Legislature convenes in Charleston.
But don’t take my word for it. When asked point blank by WCHS News if the Senate could guarantee future funding for local services, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, stated, “We can’t guarantee what any future Legislature may do.” And there you have it. That is a promise I believe.
Amendment 2 plays politics with public safety; if it passes, we all lose. That is precisely why funding local services is enshrined in the state’s constitution.
It says a lot that the loudest voice against Amendment 2 is Gov. Jim Justice. Justice sees Amendment 2 for what it is — a corporate tax giveaway that will defund local services and bootstrap the state with a $600 million annual debt payment. He’s absolutely correct.
In my view, at its core, Amendment 2 is nothing more than a corporate tax giveaway handed over at the expense of local government, West Virginia families and small businesses struggling to keep up with 8% inflation and skyrocketing utility bills.
So, when you go to the polls, ask yourself a few questions:
- Should politics come into play when deciding how many deputy sheriffs and police officers are on duty protecting our community?
- Should a legislator from another part of the state decide if our school’s sports team deserves a new field or scoreboard?
- Should the type of safety equipment a volunteer fire department provides its members be the subject of political impulses and whims?
I say no. And I will proudly vote “No” on Amendment 2.