The campaign for West Virginia governor is essentially a job interview. It’s about who is best prepared to move our state forward.
If you look at the applicants — Gov. Jim Justice and me — there is no comparison in terms of work ethic and the ability to get things done. In fact, I would submit that there is no business in the state of West Virginia that would hire Jim Justice.
Our governor rarely shows up to work and, when he does, he’s late. And he steals from the state when he fails to pay his bills. When he refuses to pay vendors, he strangles small businesses.
Jim Justice has shown us that he is not someone you can trust. Always under a cloud of controversy, he has even been investigated by the FBI while he was in office.
He’s been an employee who continuously fails to deliver. He’s left a trail of broken promises in every corner of the state. From the bungled RISE program to the Brooke County Power Plant in the Northern Panhandle, the failed China Energy deal, the slow rollout of the Roads to Prosperity projects, his COVID-19 response and the Hobet Mine site in Southern West Virginia, he has constantly left West Virginians high and dry.
It should come as no surprise. He was born wealthy, became a king the day he was born and never had to work a day in his life.
On the other hand, we have an applicant with a history of getting things done and who will roll up his sleeves to work hard for all of us.
As an attorney, I have spent my career seeking justice on behalf of those who deserve it. I have fought tirelessly for the rights of workers and their families. I believe West Virginia deserves that type of leadership in Charleston. For four years, our state has had an absent governor, and West Virginians deserve better than that.
It’s time we ditch the same old playbook from the 1950s and elect a governor with the energy and ideas to get results for the people of West Virginia.
You shouldn’t have to sue your governor to get him to go to work for your state.
As governor of West Virginia, I will bring in new jobs, support our public schools, expand broadband, fix our roads and rebuild our economy after COVID-19.
I’ll root out corruption and make sure our government works for the people. My plans will save our rural health care options, fight for 12 weeks of paid family leave, help small businesses and families recover from COVID-19, and put in place an economic plan for each region of the state.
In an age of partisan gridlock from Washington, D.C., to Charleston, I will bring people together, not drive them apart. It’s why I have the support of business, labor, law enforcement and first responders — and Democrats, independents and Republicans alike. We need a leader of this state who will take up for all of us and make us all proud.
On Nov. 3, when you are going to the polls, I want you to remember there are real differences between the governor and I.
We need to elect a governor who wants the job and not just the fancy title and the perks.
It’s time we move West Virginia forward. I’d be honored to have your vote this fall.