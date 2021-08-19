This week, the Kanawha County Commission announced a vaccination program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in young people. Kanawha TEAM (Together Every Activity Matters) is a vaccination effort that provides a financial incentive for students county-wide to get vaccinated.
The voluntary program is open to all sports teams, cheer squads, bands, show choirs and other extracurricular clubs at all Kanawha County middle schools, high schools and universities.
Through Kanawha TEAM, schools or booster clubs will receive funding when 90% of the team or club members are vaccinated. Awards range from $2,500 to $10,000, based on team size. Funding for the program will come from the American Rescue Plan — the recent federal COVID-19 relief legislation whose primary purpose is to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The TEAM program piggybacks the recent announcement from the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission that, if a student-athlete is exposed to COVID-19, he or she does not have to quarantine, if vaccinated. If the student-athlete isn’t vaccinated, he or she will have to quarantine. The TEAM program is designed to keep our kids safe and to keep them on the fields.
The hyper-contagious delta variant is causing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 83% of new cases nationwide are caused by the delta variant; in West Virginia that number is 90% percent.
If you don’t follow the numbers, ask a nurse or a doctor about the past few weeks. Their reaction will tell the story.
In Kanawha County, we are not far removed from COVID-19 outbreaks and the cancellation of games, sports seasons and senior proms. Thousands of students missed important milestones that can’t be made up.
Moreover, sobering test scores released this week by the state Board of Education show we can’t afford a return to virtual schooling.
Fifty-nine percent of the Kanawha Countians age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, which is far too low. But that percentage takes a precipitous plunge in the younger population, where only 32% of those age 12 to 15, and 45% of those 16 to 20, are fully vaccinated. Based on those numbers alone, this program is desperately needed.
While the goal of Kanawha TEAM is to encourage young people to get vaccinated, the program also will directly benefit our local schools and athletic booster clubs. These funds can purchase uniforms, scoreboards, equipment or fund any other team-related activity.
I have to give credit where credit is due — the concept for the Kanawha TEAM program didn’t originate with the County Commission. During the public comment portion of a recent commission meeting, the Rev. Matthew Watts urged the commissioners to do more to involve young people in the vaccination effort. Watts explained that our focus should be on engaging young leaders and student-athletes, and we listened. More importantly, we did what local government so often fails to do — we took action.
With Kanawha TEAM, we’ve started a program we believe will keep kids safe and, at the same time, fund school projects and programs that otherwise would not be funded. We understand that vaccination is a choice. We hope that young people will choose to protect themselves, their friends and their families.