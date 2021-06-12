Recently, West Virginia’s road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic turned into a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our state, thanks to the efforts of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va..
Manchin championed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The plan, despite widespread public praise, barely passed the Senate this past March. It absolutely would not have passed without Manchin’s support.
The American Rescue Plan is the reason citizens received another round of $1,400 direct stimulus payments in March. It has also provided a lifeline for small businesses and restaurants and – for the first time during the pandemic – sent direct financial aid to county and city governments.
Under the plan, $4 billion in federal relief funding is coming to West Virginia, including $34.5 million to the Kanawha County Commission and another $40 million to be split among every city and town in Kanawha County. As a commissioner in the state’s largest county, I understand how important it is that this money is used efficiently, effectively and transparently. Kanawha County has an opportunity – and an obligation — to set the bar high and lead by example.
Significantly, the American Rescue Plan provides county and city governments with broad flexibility in the types of projects we can pursue. We can support impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
We can improve and better equip our emergency service providers and first responders. And we can make needed investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
In Kanawha County, we will be seeking strategic projects that have long-lasting impacts. We will also be looking to collaborate with other local governments on programs and initiatives. The plan is an opportunity to improve our county and strengthen our communities, and all reasonable options should and will be considered.
Manchin fought for the American Rescue Plan because it is the best path to move our state past the pandemic and to create a brighter future for all West Virginians. He realized we need to eliminate the unnecessary layers of bureaucracy and allow local officials to work within their communities to determine what projects are needed and wanted.
At the Kanawha County Commission, our goal is to identify and fund projects and programs that will benefit our residents for years to come. We must be open-minded, creative and willing to collaborate. I am not only prepared for this opportunity, but excited to see how our cities, towns and counties across West Virginia come together to create long-term improvements to our great state.
So now the real work is in the hands of local officials – mayors, council members and county commissioners. We asked for it, and we got it. We’ve been handed the keys and given a chance to put 2020 in the rearview mirror, and to make 2021 the turning point on our road to recovery.
We owe Manchin thanks for the opportunity.