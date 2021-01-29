Raising utility bills during a public health crisis should be a nonstarter. Unfortunately, Appalachian Power Co. has different plans.
On Dec. 14, Appalachian Power filed a request with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase electric bills by 3.6%. That is $5 to $9 a month for most residents — and it will be even higher for businesses.
This is not a normal rate increase. Instead, Appalachian Power wants to implement a new type of increase, described as an “experimental infrastructure tracker and surcharge.” If the power company gets its way, you will start paying this novel surcharge as soon as June 1.
The timing of this request could not be worse. Almost 700 businesses in Kanawha County have closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many more are struggling to remain open and keep employees on the payroll. It could be months or longer until restrictions are lifted and small businesses and restaurants can begin to operate under normal conditions.
Fortunately, the federal government has made substantial efforts to provide public funds to customers struggling to pay their utility bills. Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief from two stimulus packages, the CARES Act and the recent $900 billion pandemic relief bill, were allocated directly to utility bill relief. Additional COVID-19 relief funds, in the form of small-business grants and $600 direct stimulus payments to individuals, inevitably will be used to pay utility bills.
A cynic might see Appalachian Power’s desire to “fast-track” this surcharge into effect on June 1 as a means to profit directly from this public assistance.
As we have, numerous times in the past, the Kanawha County Commission intervened in opposition to this rate increase. We are asking the Public Service Commission to dismiss the ill-conceived surcharge. We’ve also requested the Public Service Commission consider a moratorium on any further rate hikes until the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us.
Keeping utility bills stable during a public health crisis is the right thing to do. It’s time for the Public Service Commission to pull the plug on Appalachian Power’s new surcharge.