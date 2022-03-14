On March 13, 2020, the Kanawha County Commission, the city of Charleston, and the Kanawha Charleston Health Department announced the Unified Health Command’s establishment, to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which soon took over the entire world.
The first case of COVID-19 had not occurred in West Virginia, let alone in Kanawha County, but together, we felt it was necessary to be ready. The first confirmed case in West Virginia was reported March 17, 2020, and Kanawha County did not see its first case until March 20, 2020.
It has been said many times that, in the beginning, our Health Officer, Dr. Sherri Young, only had 10 COVID-19 tests available, and we had no idea how many people this pandemic would and could affect and how quickly it would happen. Day and night, the Unified Health Command team met to evaluate personal protective equipment (PPE) needs, testing needs and the overall care needs for the community. We made the best decisions we could, with the information that we had. The situation was evolving daily.
Businesses, restaurants and government buildings were being closed because of outbreaks. People were being told to stay home, to stop the spread. We were told that staying home would help “flatten the curve,” and we could go back to “normal.” But what was normal, and when would it happen? Could our community handle being shut down, and could it pull together again to overcome the challenges of being closed off from the world?
As government leaders, we had to find ways to make sure our businesses could continue to be successful, work with them on plans to reopen and help bring their workforce back so they could reopen. We worked with our local businesses and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., promoting local job fairs to help get people back to work. The federal government provided American Rescue Plan Funds, to help spur economic growth.
The commission has evaluated projects that will help create jobs and continue the growth of businesses for our community and provided funding for these important projects. More funding from the rescue plan will be coming in May, and the commission will continue to be transparent with the use of the funds for the community.
As this pandemic is reaching a point of an “endemic,” we know that COVID-19 is not going away, but our community is getting back to normal. This summer, we will see millions of dollar flowing into the local economy from tournaments at the Shawnee Sports Complex and the Charleston regatta. Our local businesses will be busier than ever. We have come back better and stronger. We have shown the world that we can face adversity and build upon our strengths. We are a community that works together.