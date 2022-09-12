Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CNN journalist Jim Acosta recently grilled Andrew Yang, a former Democratic Party presidential candidate, about his decision to leave the Democratic Party and start the Forward Party. Acosta didn’t pull any punches: “Is this an attempt to pump up book sales?” he asked, noting how Yang’s new party shares the name of his recent publication.

Acosta then suggested that Yang’s new party would only steal would-be votes from Democrats in the 2024 presidential election. His discussion with Yang epitomizes an unfortunately common mindset perpetuating our country’s unchallenged Republican-Democratic duopoly.

Benjamin Ayanian is a contributor for Young Voices. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

