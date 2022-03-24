“Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, it is unequivocal.” — former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., 2012
Some delight in criticizing President Joe Biden for saying during the 2020 campaign that he was going to appoint an African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Right-wing Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Kennedy, R-La., are in this camp. But when another president, Ronald Reagan, said in his 1980 campaign that he would appoint a woman, there were no such outcries from Southern conservatives.
And Reagan’s nominee, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, was well-qualified and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, 99-0.
Biden’s nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, also is supremely qualified to hold the position of associate justice of the Supreme Court. In an ideal world, she also would be confirmed unanimously, based on her fine education and a wealth of relevant experience. But our society has become tribalistic, dimming our hopes for unanimity.
For its first 178 years of existence, only white males sat on the highest court of our nation. Justice Thurgood Marshall broke that pattern in 1967, when he was nominated to the court by President Lyndon Johnson and confirmed, 69-11.
To suggest that Biden’s pledge to appoint an African American woman to the high court is an affront to the institution simply ignores the century and a half when being a white male was the qualifying factor. Further, Jackson’s nomination will bring a much-needed and unique perspective to the court, since her lived experiences as a Black woman are currently not represented in the discussions of the body.
However, just as importantly, we should evaluate this candidate based on her qualifications for the job. Jackson has been a standout from day one. She went to Harvard for her undergraduate and law degrees, graduating from that law school with a juris doctorate cum laude. As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has stated, she’s a “sharp lawyer with an impressive resume.”
Jackson has had a stellar career, with more time on the federal bench than Chief Justice John Roberts, when he was nominated to the court. She has been confirmed twice by the Senate for judicial positions, each time with no difficulty. And her nomination is supported by the conservative Fraternal Order of Police and numerous conservative jurists.
She is committed to equal justice under the law and upholding well-settled legal precedent of the court. Her decisions have been well thought out and are widely respected.
It was our sincere hope that these confirmation hearings would be conducted fairly and in a bipartisan manner with decorum, as McConnell had promised, saying his colleagues would “treat the nominee respectfully.” Although McConnell might well have been sincere, he did not control his caucus members. Right-wingers like Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a possible GOP presidential candidate, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have stooped to new lows, accusing Brown of being soft on child pornographers. It’s incredible that the first Black female nominated for SCOTUS should have to put up with this nonsense.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has earned and deserves the support of all senators, Democrat and Republican, just like O’Connor did decades ago. So far, the Democrats seem united with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who said he “had a positive and productive meeting” after speaking to Jackson.
We will soon see if judicial qualifications are ultimately more important than politics to McConnell and his minions. So far, the results are not encouraging.