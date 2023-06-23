Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In September, a West Virginia law that banned abortion in the state, with few exceptions, went into effect. As unfortunate as that is for health care, it is not a rarity in red states.

Elected officials throughout our nation are pandering for the anti-abortion vote by enacting abortion restrictions which ignore the multiple medical conditions requiring an abortion. Likewise, they are fighting a cultural war against gender dysphoria (trans-sexualism), a genetically based condition recognized by outstanding specialty pediatricians and for whom well-trained physicians have developed treatments to be helpful to patients, both children and adults.

Stories you might like

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Dr. Douglas Skelton is dean emeritus of Mercer Medical School and chancellor of Trinity Medical School.

Tags