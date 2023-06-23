In September, a West Virginia law that banned abortion in the state, with few exceptions, went into effect. As unfortunate as that is for health care, it is not a rarity in red states.
Elected officials throughout our nation are pandering for the anti-abortion vote by enacting abortion restrictions which ignore the multiple medical conditions requiring an abortion. Likewise, they are fighting a cultural war against gender dysphoria (trans-sexualism), a genetically based condition recognized by outstanding specialty pediatricians and for whom well-trained physicians have developed treatments to be helpful to patients, both children and adults.
By passing and signing politically and ideologically motivated anti-choice and anti-trans bills, these legislators have ignored state medical licensing requirements. Plus, in West Virginia, they have undercut the state regulatory body, the West Virginia Board of Medicine. By, more or less, outlawing abortion, legislators are illegally practicing medicine and harming patients.
Medical licensing requirements began in the late 1800s, when state leaders throughout the nation recognized the need for a physician-controlled board to set the requirements for a license to practice.
Governors and legislatures, early on, recognized their lack of qualifications to judge who was qualified to practice medicine. They then passed medical practice acts, establishing medical licensing boards. Before that, virtually all physicians were unregulated, directly causing many unnecessary deaths
Over the past two centuries, licensure requirements have grown to include graduation from an accredited medical school and passage of U.S. Medical Exams in the biomedical and clinical sciences. Plus, completion of specialty training in an approved residency program, as applicable. The West Virginia board is authorized to punish practitioners who violate practice requirements with sanctions including fines, loss of license, reprimands and other penalties.
Physician passage of rigorous exams assures patients that the men and women treating them are well-qualified. We must allow state medical boards to do their job. And we must permit qualified physicians to diagnose a patient and provide science-based treatments needed to ameliorate their problems.
Conversely, governors and legislators are clearly unqualified to practice medicine. That has not stopped them from enacting restrictive abortion laws which endanger women needing a medical abortion for obstetric problems including ectopic pregnancy, placenta previa, pre-eclampsia and other conditions.
And, per a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce poll, these actions are not supported by West Virginians. Nearly half (45%) of West Virginia residents polled support a woman’s right to choose and only 15% supported making abortion illegal in all circumstances.
Further, lack of medical education and training has not stopped governors and legislators from interfering in the treatment of gender disorders due to genetic abnormalities. They legislate when certain medical or surgical treatments are permitted, ignoring research documenting the decrease in depression and suicide when physicians control treatment. Even though one study estimated that West Virginia had proportionally more transgender youth than any state, the Legislature passed such a bill this year.
The AMA and medical specialty boards are challenging these ill-advised practices. As a free society, we must decide who we want to control medicine: patients and their highly credentialed doctors, who are dedicated to their well-being, or totally unqualified politicians, who are only involved due to their own self-interest and/or personal beliefs.
Politicians illegally practicing medicine and forcing our doctors to commit malpractice must be held accountable by voters. Voters in West Virginia must clearly and strongly let politicians know exactly how they feel.
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.
Dr. Douglas Skelton is dean emeritus of Mercer Medical School and chancellor of Trinity Medical School.