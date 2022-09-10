Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Saturday, Sept. 17, is the 135th anniversary of the United States Constitution. The rights and liberties we enjoy every day as American citizens are enshrined in that constitution, its Bill of Rights and its other amendments.

Two of the most important guaranteed rights are the right to elect our government and the right to trial by a jury of our peers. John Adams said that “representative government and trial by jury are the heart and lungs of liberty.” Most citizens know about the importance of voting. What is less known is that serving on a jury is the most direct and meaningful way for you and other citizens to participate in American government.

Beth White is the executive director of the West Virginia Association for Justice. She has studied, written, and lectured on the history of trial by jury for nearly 20 years.

