Saturday, Sept. 17, is the 135th anniversary of the United States Constitution. The rights and liberties we enjoy every day as American citizens are enshrined in that constitution, its Bill of Rights and its other amendments.
Two of the most important guaranteed rights are the right to elect our government and the right to trial by a jury of our peers. John Adams said that “representative government and trial by jury are the heart and lungs of liberty.” Most citizens know about the importance of voting. What is less known is that serving on a jury is the most direct and meaningful way for you and other citizens to participate in American government.
Sadly the importance of jury service is not only unknown to most Americans, but it is also viewed unfavorably. Think about it. When was the last time you heard family members, friends or co-workers say they were happy they had been summoned for jury duty? Most of the time, they want to know what they can do to get out of it.
This needs to be addressed. We need to do a better job teaching West Virginians about the importance of jury service, how the loss of trial by jury led to the American Revolution, and the critical role juries have in protecting our rights.
Citizen juries are the smallest and most local form of government in America. Serving on a jury is one of the most important civic duties we have. As a juror, you become part of our judicial branch. You bring both the citizens’ perspective and common sense to our courtrooms. It is your chance to have an active voice in government.
It can be argued that juries are also the purest form of government. The executive and legislative branches are rife with the outside influence of special interests, their lobbyists and their money. In contrast, citizen jurors see the evidence and hear the testimony from both sides and make a decision free from outside influences.
Our founding fathers recognized the importance of citizen juries. In the years leading up to the American Revolution, colonists challenged what they believed were unfair laws in colonial courts, in front of colonial juries. Frequently, these juries overturned laws they believed violated our freedoms. One law prohibited newspapers from running articles critical of the royal government. In 1735, a New York jury overturned this law, finding John Peter Zenger not guilty for libel because what the New York Weekly Journal had published about Royal Gov. William Crosby was true. This guaranteed freedom of the press. Jury decisions that struck down the British Navigation Acts (1651) and the Molasses Act (1733) helped protect colonial businesses and the free market.
Great Britain responded by taking away the right to trial by jury — even though it was guaranteed in the 1215 Magna Carta and reaffirmed in the 1689 British Bill of Rights. Most of us know that the American response to the Stamp Act includes “no taxation without representation,” but It also states that “trial by jury is the inherent and invaluable right of every British subject in these colonies. In fact, the loss of jury trials is cited in nearly every major Revolutionary Era document sent to King George III and Parliament, including the 1775 colonial declaration of war against Britain and the Declaration of Independence.
Our founders did not forget the critical role juries played in holding an abusive government in check and protecting citizens’ rights. It had been the colonial juries that stood up to British tyranny. The founders made sure that American juries would continue this important role in our new government. Juries remain essential to our system of checks and balances, providing an important backstop to abuses and excessive power by our government and other powerful, elite special interests.
Central to this role is the 7th Amendment right to trial by jury in civil cases. The 7th Amendment allows citizens to challenge new laws and regulations that restrict our other rights and liberties. In our courtrooms, before juries of our peers, American citizens are equal to the government itself. When the government passes laws that restrict our freedoms, citizens have the right to challenge and strike down those laws. Our citizen juries hold our government in check. Without our citizen juries, we’re powerless.
America’s founders pledged “[their] lives, [their] fortunes, and [their] sacred honor,” to preserve our right to trial by jury — and your right to have a direct voice in our government as a citizen juror. When you’re called for jury duty, remember this history and the critical role juries have in protecting our rights and challenging government abuses. Your jury service is one of the most important things you can do as an American.
Beth White is the executive director of the West Virginia Association for Justice. She has studied, written, and lectured on the history of trial by jury for nearly 20 years.