Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

On this Independence Day, West Virginians should celebrate two of the most important rights we have, trial by jury and freedom of the press. Together, they were the spark that ignited the American Revolution.

When did the Revolution begin? Many point to events in 1760s and 1770s as its start. The Stamp Act. The Boston Massacre. The Boston Tea Party. The actual answer occurred more than 30 years before those events — the trial of John Peter Zenger in 1735.

Stories you might like

Beth A. White is executive director of the West Virginia Association for Justice. She has written and lectured on the history of trial by jury, including its role in the American Revolution, for nearly 20 years.

Recommended for you