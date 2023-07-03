On this Independence Day, West Virginians should celebrate two of the most important rights we have, trial by jury and freedom of the press. Together, they were the spark that ignited the American Revolution.
When did the Revolution begin? Many point to events in 1760s and 1770s as its start. The Stamp Act. The Boston Massacre. The Boston Tea Party. The actual answer occurred more than 30 years before those events — the trial of John Peter Zenger in 1735.
Zenger was born in Germany in 1697, and came to New York at age 13 to work eight years as an indentured servant to printer William Bradford. He opened his own printing business in 1726. On Nov. 5, 1733, he printed and published the first issue of the New York Weekly Journal. Its content was written by New Yorkers opposed to Royal Gov. William Crosby. The newspaper published articles critical of the governor for more than a year.
On Nov. 17, 1734, Crosby had Zenger arrested and imprisoned for seditious libel because it was illegal to challenge and criticize the government. Zenger remained jailed until his criminal trial in August 1735.
The judge was the colony’s chief justice, James Delaney, who answered to Crosby and the crown. Zenger’s first two attorneys questioned Delaney’s authority to preside over the trial, and he disbarred them. Philadelphia attorney Andrew Hamilton, who also designed the building known today as Independence Hall, came to New York to represent Zenger.
Despite the issues with the presiding judge, Zenger had the right to trial by a jury of his peers — other New York colonists. That right was first guaranteed in Great Britain’s 1215 Magna Carta. Despite that, jury trials were denied to British citizens for most of the 16th and 17th centuries because the crown and Parliament recognized that citizen juries limited their authority and power. After nearly 200 years, citizens had that right and others reaffirmed in Britain’s 1689 Bill of Rights.
In his closing, Hamilton argued that Zenger should be found not guilty. While the Weekly Herald was critical of Crosby, what was printed was accurate and citizens had the right to challenge their rulers. Hamilton appealed to the jury directly. “Jurymen are to see with their own eyes, hear with their own ears, and to make use of their own consciences and understandings, in judging the lives, liberties, or estates of their fellow subjects.”
The jury acquitted Zenger because he had printed the truth.
The Zenger verdict guaranteed freedom of the press. Newspaper editors and publishers no longer could be charged with libel and jailed when they printed the truth. Their newspapers openly challenged the crown, Parliament, royal governors and officials, and ignited calls for revolution. Founding Father Gouverneur Morris wrote, “The trial of Zenger in 1735 was the germ of American freedom, the morning star of liberty that subsequently revolutionized America.” (In 1787, Morris authored the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.)
After the Zenger trial, colonial juries rejected other British laws they believed restricted their rights and were unfair. As these laws were struck down, the British began to view colonial juries as a threat to their authority. In response, Britain restricted or denied colonists the right to trial by jury. One well-known example is the 1765 Stamp Act. If colonists broke that law, they were to be tried in admiralty courts with no juries.
Colonies elected representatives and sent them to New York City to attend the Stamp Act Congress, which issued a joint statement challenging the law. Today, most Americans know that it included “no taxation without representation.” It also stated that “trial by jury is the inherent and invaluable right of every British subject of these colonies.”
Britain ignored the colonists and continued to deny jury trials. As a result, Americans cited the denial of trial by jury in nearly every significant Revolutionary Era document — including the 1775 Declaration of Causes and Necessity of Taking Up Arms and the 1776 Declaration of Independence.
After independence, trial by jury was the only right guaranteed in each of the 13 new state constitutions. The drafted 1787 U.S. Constitution provided for trial by jury in criminal cases, but not civil cases. That failure nearly derailed its ratification and prompted the creation of the Bill of Rights, where the right is enshrined in two of its 10 amendments.
Although trial by jury and freedom of the press played central roles in the American Revolution, both are threatened in 2023. Billion-dollar corporations want our state and federal governments to pass laws that restrict or eliminate trial by jury in civil cases. The reason is the same as the 1700s — power (and big profits) for the few, leaving the rest of us at their mercy. This also would increase governmental power, since citizens no longer could challenge bad laws in our courts. At the same time, powerful people want to restrict freedom of the press because they have been criticized in the media, just like Gov, Crosby nearly 300 years ago.
We must be vigilant. If not, we could lose these most fundamental rights. Our pledge of allegiance says “liberty and justice for all,” not just the powerful and wealthy. On this July 4, make a commitment to help block these threats. Our rights and liberty depend on it.