Our right to trial by jury is arguably the most important right we have as Americans.
Why?
Because it protects and guarantees all the other rights, liberties and freedoms we have. John Adams called trial by jury “the heart and lungs of liberty.” That is why this important right is enshrined in both the 7th Amendment of the Bill of Rights and in the West Virginia Constitution.
In our courtrooms, a citizen is equal to the government, billion-dollar corporations and other powerful special interests that could restrict our rights. Our civil juries provide an important check on their power and help ensure that we can protect our families and our freedoms.
American history shows that when the government wants to suppress citizen challenges to its power, one of the first rights taken away is the right to jury trial. In the years leading up to the American Revolution, colonists used American courts and American juries to challenge British laws they believed were unfair.
The citizen juries sided with the colonists and struck these laws down. One of the first was the trial of John Peter Zenger, who published the New York Weekly Journal. Zenger was jailed after he published an article critical of the royal governor of New York. At that time, it was a criminal offense to publish stories critical of the government. American jurors found Zenger not guilty because he had printed the truth. That verdict guaranteed freedom of the press, an important check on government power later preserved in the 1st Amendment.
In response to this verdict and others, the British took away the right to trial by jury—even though that right was established in the 1215 Magna Carta and was more than 500 years old.
The 1765 Stamp Act forced colonists who violated the law to appear in royal admiralty courts with no juries. The colonists’ response to Parliament is remembered for “no taxation without representation,” but it also stated that “trial by jury is the inherent and invaluable right of every British subject of these colonies.”
The 1774 Intolerable Acts also restricted colonies juries.
Royal governors were given control of jury selection, and they stacked the juries with Tories, American colonists who supported the Crown and would convict those who violated the King’s laws.
Colonists were powerless to challenge these laws that restricted their rights, and they recognized that citizen juries were essential to protect their liberties. That is why denying the right to jury trial is cited as a cause for American independence in nearly every document before the Revolution. After the creation of the United States of America, the right to trial by jury is preserved in nearly every document--including being the focus of two of the 10 amendments found in the Bill of Rights. Trial by jury is part of the very foundation of our democracy and freedom.
As in the Revolutionary Era, our citizen juries remain an essential check on the government, billion-dollar corporations and others who want to increase their power and wealth at the expense of citizens’ rights and liberties.
The 7th Amendment allows citizens to challenge new laws and regulations we believe restrict our rights. What if the government wants to pass laws that restrict our rights of free speech, freedom of religion or the freedom to protest the laws we believe are unfair? New laws that restrict the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms? Our 4th Amendment rights that protect us from illegal searches or the government seizing your property? Should any of these rights be threatened, your right to jury trial allows you to challenge those bad laws and get them struck down.
Our right to trial by jury in civil cases also ensures that we can enforce contracts, whether that contract is with a neighbor, a local business, your employer, or the government itself.
Despite this critical role, our right to trial by jury in civil cases has been under attack for decades. Leading this attack are billion-dollar corporations and their fake “citizen” front groups.
Like snake-oil salesmen of old, they promote fake “reforms” of state and federal laws that protect you. Why? They want to increase their profits and the expense of our rights. Some laws allow the corporations to pay just a small fraction of what you’re owed, while others eliminate or minimize their responsibility to pay you all together. You’re left powerless, and they get off the hook for their bad behavior. They like to call it “tort reform.” What it should be called is corporate welfare.
In 1833, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story wrote that “the inestimable privilege of trial by jury in civil cases . . . [is] essential to political and civil liberty.”
In 1979, Justice William Rehnquist wrote that your 7th Amendment rights are “an important bulwark against tyranny and corruption.”
Yet, those corporations and their lobbyists will be back at the state Capitol demanding that the West Virginia Legislature pass laws that restrict your rights.
If you believe in the West Virginians who believe in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and our liberties they guarantee, you need to tell your legislators to reject all efforts to restrict your 7th Amendment rights. Your lives, your property and your rights depend on it.