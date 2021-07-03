One of the most important constitutional rights that Americans have is the right to trial by jury.
It played a central role in the American Revolution and the creation of the Bill of Rights, where it is enshrined in two amendments. More importantly, it is the one right that allows citizens to challenge the government when our other rights are threatened or restricted—and American colonists did just that.
The spark that ignited the American Revolution was the 1735 trial of John Peter Zenger, publisher of the New York Weekly Journal. Zenger was arrested and tried for seditious libel after criticizing Royal Governor William Crosby for removing Justice Lewis Morris from the bench.
Under the law at that time, it was a criminal offense to criticize the royal government. Zenger’s attorney, Andrew Hamilton, asked the colonists who served on the jury to overturn the law. He argued that the colonists should have the right to challenge their rulers. The jury agreed and found Zenger not guilty because he had printed the truth.
The Zenger verdict guaranteed freedom of the press—and it would be in the press that revolutionary fervor grew. Founding Father Gouvenor Morris noted, “The trial of Zenger in 1735 was the germ of American Freedom, the morning star of liberty that subsequently revolutionized America.”
American juries struck down other British laws they believed restricted the rights of the colonists. One of the worst were the British Navigation Acts, which required colonial businesses to import and export goods only on British ships. This forced Americans to pay the higher rates demanded by British ships, while prohibiting colonists from using American ships. Colonists who defied the law and used American ships were arrested and tried. American juries found them not guilty. It is one of the earliest examples of our juries protecting a free market.
In response to colonial juries overturning British laws, King George III and Parliament took away the right to trial by jury even though it had been guaranteed since the 1215 Magna Carta and reaffirmed in the 1689 British Bill of Rights. The 1765 Stamp Act forced colonists to appear in admiralty courts with no juries. The colonies issued a formal response to Parliament. While that response is remembered for “no taxation without representation,” it also stated that “trial by jury is the inherent and invaluable right of every British subject of these colonies.”
The 1774 Intolerable Acts further restricted the use of colonial juries and who could serve. The royal judges were given control of jury selection, and they stacked the courts with Tories — colonists loyal to the Crown. The First Continental Congress met in response to these acts and issued the Bill of Rights Letters to the British and the Colonists. Believed to be authored by John Jay, who later served as the first chief justice of the United States Supreme Court, it read, “Know then that we claim all the benefits secured to the subject by the British Constitution, and particularly the inestimable right of trial by jury.”
In 1775, the loss of the right to trial by jury was cited in the Declaration of Causes and the Necessity of Taking Up Arms. In this formal call for the American Revolution, the Continental Congress cited the denial of “the accustomed and inestimable privilege of trial by jury, in cases of both life and property” as a cause for war. In 1776, the charges against Britain listed in the Declaration of Independence included “depriving us in many cases, the benefits of trial by jury.”
All 13 colonies preserved the right to jury trial in both criminal and civil cases in their new state constitutions written that year.
Despite this history, the right to trial by jury in civil cases was excluded from the 1787 United States Constitution—and it nearly blocked its ratification. Debate raged for months. The solution came with the Massachusetts Compromise, which called for the creation of the Bill of Rights. The 7th Amendment guarantees our right to jury trial in civil cases. It’s important to recognize, however, that we have the other nine amendments in our Bill of Rights because of the right to trial by jury guaranteed in the 7th Amendment.
In 2021, our 7th Amendment right to trial by jury in civil cases is as important as ever. It is in our courtrooms before juries of our peers where American citizens are equal to the government. It is this right that allows us to challenge the government when new laws or regulations threaten or limit our other guaranteed rights.
Think about it. What if the government passes a law that restricts our 1st Amendment rights of free speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of the press? Our 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms? Our 4th Amendment rights that protect you from illegal searches or government seizure of your property? If the government threatens any of these rights or the others enshrined in our Constitution, the 7th Amendment allows us to fight those bad laws in our courts.
It is the 7th Amendment that allows citizens to hold the government in check.
On this Independence Day, West Virginians need to commit themselves to protecting access to our courts and our 7th Amendment right to trial by jury in civil cases. The other rights and liberties we enjoy as Americans depend on its preservation.