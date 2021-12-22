Calling Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a “Scrooge” for apparently killing the Build Back Better legislation might seem fitting during the Christmas season, but it is wrong.
By the end of “A Christmas Carol,” Scrooge raises his consciousness towards the poor and becomes more charitable. Manchin did not, possibly sabotaging Democrats in the 2022 and 2024 election and subjecting us to a return of the march toward autocracy. These are far-reaching consequences. President Joe Biden probably never thought, as many of us did, that a Democrat would kill progressive bills after continually changing the goal posts. And from West Virginia? What an embarrassment.
It was very telling that Manchin killed his support for Build Back Better on Fox News, a channel devoted to far-right Republican propaganda and dangerous, nutty Trumpism.
While we are angry at Manchin betraying the needs of West Virginians, we must remember that Republicans haven’t supported bills to improve the lives of so many and to fix infrastructure. They must be held accountable, too.
Manchin caused the bill to be cut in half, and killed major provisions, but, somehow, concerns about cost never affected any military spending bills, which passed easily recently.
While I hope Manchin never runs again for anything, somehow he must think that he has to act more or less like a Republican to get Republican votes. He kept saying that he didn’t get supportive mail from individuals, just groups. This was not true. He even had the “kayactivists” visiting his houseboat. There were countless rallies, and even a song composed by Ron Sowell.
In the end, though, the people he is not listening to will continue to suffer, but Manchin has his successful dirty-energy company to fall back on as his political career is ending.
Bettijane Burger lives in Charleston and is a past president of the West Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women.