School has started and students are at the beginning of their new textbooks. But wait! There may be some bad news from American history. We can’t have any fragile minds getting upset about their beloved country’s slip-ups and scandals. So here is an American history that won’t offend anyone.

Once upon a time, Puritans arrived in Massachusetts to escape nasty religious oppression in Europe. Indigenous residents helped them through the first harsh winter and introduced them to turkeys, corn and popcorn. In response, settlers strongly urged them to go west where they could raise buffalo and be future stars in western movies, showing off their horseback riding skills.

Bettijane Burger is a retired teacher and past president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.

