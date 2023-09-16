School has started and students are at the beginning of their new textbooks. But wait! There may be some bad news from American history. We can’t have any fragile minds getting upset about their beloved country’s slip-ups and scandals. So here is an American history that won’t offend anyone.
Once upon a time, Puritans arrived in Massachusetts to escape nasty religious oppression in Europe. Indigenous residents helped them through the first harsh winter and introduced them to turkeys, corn and popcorn. In response, settlers strongly urged them to go west where they could raise buffalo and be future stars in western movies, showing off their horseback riding skills.
Soon, those who settled in the south arranged to have Black people brought from Africa, to help them escape the wild jungles and to start agribusiness. They were so happy to be here that they worked for free, invented spirituals and got to have children by their bosses. When they needed a vacation, they took the Underground Railroad north and had fun dodging their bosses who wanted them back. Some disagreements over property led to the Civil War which only lasted five years.
After the war, Black men got the vote and got to pay special poll taxes. They were entertained by men in white outfits in a group that liked to play with fire, called the Ku Klux Klan.
Children got to start their careers early by sharecropping in the south, working in textile mills in the north and being coal miners in Appalachia.
In 1898, the pineapple business was so great that the United States invited the Republic of Hawaii to become a territory. Queen Lilioukalani was given a long sabbatical to be alone in Iolani Palace where she composed “Aloha Oe.” Hawaii, later the 50th state, contributed aloha shirts, the hula, surfing and mai tais to our culture.
Indigenous people, also called Native Americans or Indians, were given special communities called reservations where they could preserve their culture. Those who left for boarding schools gave up their braids and their languages. In the future, they created casinos.
In 1929, the banks’ aggressive practices brought about the Great Depression where there was temporary unemployment and the invention of new words like “hobo” and “Hoovervilles” in the Washington, D.C., parks. President Roosevelt started the Civilian Conservation Corps which built state parks and the Farm Security Administration hired photographers to show what fun it was for children to work in textile mills and mines. Mother Jones led festive children worker parades.
Hawaii was again the focus of attention when Japan attacked it in 1941 and the U.S. joined the Allies to become Antifa (anti-Fascist) and declare victory in 1945 after using a brightly lit new invention, the atomic bomb. Japanese-Americans during the war got to live in special reservations called internment camps.
After the war, the Rosie the Riveters were strongly encouraged to trade their jobs with returning servicemen and become baby boomer parents, living in new places called suburbs. Out of this detached life came a new book, “The Feminine Mystique” by Betty Friedan.
The 1960s were exciting times for several civil rights movements and for soldiers to go to a temporarily divided country, Vietnam. We got to use more new inventions like Agent Orange and napalm. Because of our involvement there, Washington, D.C., got a new memorial with over 40,000 names on it.
In 1972, there was a burglary in the Watergate Hotel which was eventually traced back to President Nixon. He resigned and all presidents after that learned a valuable lesson, to never place themselves above the law.
In the 1980s, as a reaction to the controversial idea of women’s equality, the Moral Majority and right wing were invented by the Rev. Jerry Falwell. He and a lawyer, Phyllis Schlafly, promoted a trouble-free model of the patriarchal heterosexual family.
In 2008, Barack Obama was elected as the first Black president, showing an end to racism in this country, in spite of a landlord and TV host Donald Trump who said Obama was born in Kenya, though the Honolulu newspapers announced his name in routine birth announcements.
In 2016, Trump, in spite of a history of housing discrimination, bankruptcies and three marriages, showed he could overcome his past mistakes and become president, only because of an odd American invention called the Electoral College, as he had lost the popular vote.
He quickly moved to stop COVID, a virus. The reported 1 million American deaths from this disease were really from pre-existing conditions. He also helped to fight COVID by telling us to inject bleach. By holding superspreader events and discouraging unattractive masks, he said this would get us to herd immunity faster, even though this caused his staff, family and himself to get infected.
He unfortunately had to close his Trump University and Trump Foundation due to harsh rules. He made history by being impeached twice and currently is heavily involved in the legal system and running again for president. He is very popular with women such as Stormy Daniels, Karen MacDougal and E. Jean Carroll who have shared their romantic experiences. In retirement, he enjoys reading classified documents at his estates in Florida and New Jersey.
On Jan. 6, 2021, after months of planning, he invited groups like the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers to a party at the Capitol to watch the certification of election results, even though they were not in his favor. In their excitement, a window was broken. The certification was temporarily delayed and Congress got to see what the Capitol basement looked like.
In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it was better for the state to look after uteruses than the women. This new protectionism encouraged girls to start having babies earlier, even in middle school.
So all crises have resulted in happy endings and a better life for all. So-called homeless people provide street theatre and create another use for shopping carts. 400 million guns have resulted in school children practicing a new game called active shooter drills.
Currently, President Biden has signed bills funding infrastructure, lowering drug prices, improving gun safety, has strengthened NATO and is trying to stop Russian president Vladimir Putin from taking over the free nation of Ukraine. The economy has improved as a result of Bidenomics.
West Virginia will show it will no longer have the lowest voter turnout in the nation by voting in the next election, to uphold democracy over autocracy. We will have a happy ending.