Remember those large yellow paperback books we’d see in the bookstore? Gardening for Dummies, Guitar Lessons for Dummies, Microsoft Word for Dummies? A new one has been rushed into print, one we never thought was necessary. Here are the chapter summaries of The Presidency for Dummies.
Chapter One: Before running for office, lead a life of public service. Being fined by Manhattan officials for refusing to rent to African Americans doesn’t count. Having a bogus charity where money went to buying your book, The Art of the Steal — er — Deal and commissioning your portrait doesn’t count.
Chapter Two: Be a role model. Cheating on three wives doesn’t count. Don’t brag about assaulting women. Don’t condemn undocumented workers if you hired them at your property. Don’t threaten to disinherit your children if they are interested in the military or want to have a career away from your business. Don’t pay hush money to mistresses. Don’t use crude language. Don’t be racist, sexist or homophobic. Nazis and the KKK are not “good people.” In the case of a pandemic, wear a mask and encourage your staff and the country to do likewise. Don’t be a Twitter addict.
Chapter Three: Be honest. Don’t hire someone to take your SAT. Don’t frequently cheat your contractors. Don’t call up the press saying you are John Barron. Don’t say during the campaign you had no business dealings in Russia. Don’t cheat people at your bogus Trump University. Don’t supply different real estate values to the IRS, banks and insurance companies. There was no celebrating in New Jersey on Sept. 11, 2001. Don’t retweet conspiracy theories you haven’t fact checked. Don’t retweet conspiracy theories at all. Yes, you met David Duke and were probably briefed about QAnon, had you been paying attention.
Chapter Four: Manage your money. Don’t file for bankruptcy six times. Don’t owe millions of dollars to shady foreign banks and become an intelligence risk. Pay your fair share of taxes.
Chapter Five: Run a decent campaign. Don’t name-call opponents or make fun of Gold Star parents. Talk more about vision than TV ratings. Don’t lie. Don’t have superspreader rallies in the middle of a pandemic.
Chapter Six: Once president, hire the best people. They probably aren’t going to be from Fox “News.” Don’t hire people who have shady dealings with Russia. Don’t hire racists. Having your family working in the White House and getting rich makes you look like an oligarch.
Chapter Seven: Accept your learning curve. Listen to daily intelligence briefings. Read the works of presidential scholars. Listen to the experts and opposing views. Windmills don’t cause cancer. Frederick Douglass died in 1895. The U.S.S. Arizona was sunk by the Japanese in 1941. Most domestic terrorism is from right wing groups. Yes, Russians try to influence the election through social media and hacking into computers.
Chapter Eight: Study the Constitution and American government. The Attorney General and White House counsel are not your personal attorneys. Civil servants should be free from your influence. Respect your intelligence agencies over Putin. Don’t tweet foreign policy over Twitter without consulting with your cabinet. Don’t be programmed by Fox “News” every morning. Don’t share classified information with China or Russia. Don’t ask Ukraine to dig up dirt on an opponent and then delay foreign aid to them. Stand for human rights: Don’t look away when a journalist is dismembered because you want deals with Saudi Arabia. Don’t put children in cages and willfully lose their parents. Black Lives Matter. Never call soldiers suckers and losers.
Chapter Nine: Never bully. Don’t incite violence at rallies. Don’t threaten a chaotic election. Don’t ask the Proud Boys to stand by. Don’t send unidentified federal agents to attack peaceful protesters nor tear gas them for a campaign ad. Don’t name-call friendly countries nor their leaders.
Chapter 10: When a crisis hits, give it everything you’ve got. We’re not rounding the corner on the pandemic. The pandemic is a public health crisis, not a public relations problem for you. Don’t lie and say you are a wartime president. Don’t promote bleach, UV rays or oleander. Wearing a mask keeps the virus from spreading. Herd immunity will cause more deaths among the vulnerable. Voting by mail is a safe choice. Listen to experts. Help the country face a crisis by being strong, consistent, empathetic and honest.
“Be Best.” Crickets.
Vote to save our democracy. If Trump gets another term, they’ll soon be rushing Autocracy for Dummies to print.