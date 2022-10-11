Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I strongly disagree with George Tabit’s letter to the editor, published in the Gazette-Mail, in which he blames the news media for unfairly labeling Donald Trump a racist. The media actually should have done more sooner to expose Trump’s many failings and dangerous character.

Commentators were laughing about his buffoonery early in the first campaign when I was not. They were reluctant to label him a racist but now cannot avoid it.

Bettijane Burger, of Charleston, is a retired journalism teacher and past president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.

