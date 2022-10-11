I strongly disagree with George Tabit’s letter to the editor, published in the Gazette-Mail, in which he blames the news media for unfairly labeling Donald Trump a racist. The media actually should have done more sooner to expose Trump’s many failings and dangerous character.
Commentators were laughing about his buffoonery early in the first campaign when I was not. They were reluctant to label him a racist but now cannot avoid it.
Trump and his father got in trouble in the early 1970s for refusing to rent to Blacks. Trump took out a full page ad denouncing the all-black Central Park Five who were accused of rape. When they were exonerated, he couldn’t accept it. He didn’t want Blacks working the front of his casinos. He asked a Black winner of “The Apprentice” to share the honors with the white runner-up. He wanted to unconstitutionally ban Muslims from immigrating to the U.S., leaving them stranded in airports. He referred to southern border refugees as criminals.
After the racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which a woman was killed, he referred to “good people on both sides,” even though one side was comprised of white supremacists. He referred to an African countries as sh--holes. He did not denounce hate crimes against Asian Americans. The sad list goes on and on. If conservatives are only watching Fox “News,” they are getting only the Trump fan club.
Yes, Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal was covered in the news media as well as his sexual harassment, which led to his resignation as governor. His brother was fired from CNN for helping him. We also should know that inflation is a worldwide issue, energy prices are going down but we are beholden to oppressive and misogynist Saudi Arabia; many refugees are still being turned away and Biden administration bills help everyone.
More commentators are finally using the word “fascist” to refer to Trump. After he lost the election, he wouldn’t concede and actually called Georgia’s secretary of state, telling him to find more votes (election fraud). He invited protesters to Washington on Jan. 6, saying it would be “wild.” They attacked the Capitol, seriously injured the police and tried to stop the certification of the election. Even Fox “News” commentators pleaded for Trump to step in, and he finally did, hours later, saying go home and “we love you.”
Now we know that, when he left the White House, he took highly classified documents against the advice of his staff and lied about returning them, according to reports. Other documents were reportedly torn up or flushed down the toilet.
Tabit also denies Trump as a misogynist. Has he not heard the “Access Hollywood” tape? Does he not know he cheated on all three wives? Dozens of women came forward to report harassment and at least one alleged rape. Other dangerous chapters include alleged tax, bank and insurance fraud, as well as publicly believing Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies and reportedly committing multiple acts of obstruction.
At least Tabit reads the Gazette-Mail, which reports the news fairly and is unafraid to be editorially liberal.
Trump has no understanding of American government and how to be a president. He was there to enrich his brand. As one author said, he’s part of a “four generation crime family.” He is a disaster and should be in jail.
Bettijane Burger, of Charleston, is a retired journalism teacher and past president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.