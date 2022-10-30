Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It was Halloween night in Orlando, Florida, and husband Tom was away being a U.S. Air Force pilot. Our dog was barking incessantly every time the doorbell rang with another trick-or-treater. I ran out of candy and began raiding the kitchen for oranges and apples. I felt like I was held hostage to vandals. “Never again,” I said.

In the ensuing years, on Halloween, we left the house to go anywhere — a restaurant, bowling, shopping. We saw that many others had the same idea. At the time, I thought it was silly that overfed American kids asked for more candy, more sugar. Often, it was uncostumed teenagers holding pillow cases who couldn’t even say thank you — or they vandalized your property for a lark. One Halloween night, while I was a teacher at then-Horace Mann Junior High School, two students played with a gun and one was killed. The next day at school was a nightmare.

Bettijane Burger, of Charleston, is a retired teacher and past president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.

