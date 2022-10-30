It was Halloween night in Orlando, Florida, and husband Tom was away being a U.S. Air Force pilot. Our dog was barking incessantly every time the doorbell rang with another trick-or-treater. I ran out of candy and began raiding the kitchen for oranges and apples. I felt like I was held hostage to vandals. “Never again,” I said.
In the ensuing years, on Halloween, we left the house to go anywhere — a restaurant, bowling, shopping. We saw that many others had the same idea. At the time, I thought it was silly that overfed American kids asked for more candy, more sugar. Often, it was uncostumed teenagers holding pillow cases who couldn’t even say thank you — or they vandalized your property for a lark. One Halloween night, while I was a teacher at then-Horace Mann Junior High School, two students played with a gun and one was killed. The next day at school was a nightmare.
However, when we were at the Charleston Town Center, we liked seeing the little kids in their costumes. And when our daughter began to show interest in dressing up and trick-or-treating, we couldn’t deny her that. As a theater teacher, I saw how it was important to dress up, to play, to tell ghost stories, to have fun. Kids desperately need that. More young adults are rediscovering costumes, with pub crawls and parades. But, for the kids, it’s a special fun time, and we no longer boycott Halloween. Our porch is decorated with orange lights and giant spiders.
So it is possible to change with experience, with reevaluation.
I desperately hope that Republicans will change their minds about where their party is going and reject their candidates at the ballot box.
Current national leadership has made overtures to reducing Social Security and Medicare. They want to make it harder to vote. Too many candidates deny that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. In West Virginia, the GOP supermajority in the Legislature have made your uterus property of the state. They downplay a bloody, failed insurrection.
Some GOP leaders are not convinced of the climate crisis. One legislative house here even voted to rescind the Equal Rights Amendment. Many who espouse family values and Christian ethics do not apply these beliefs to refugees seeking asylum from violence in other countries. We hear disturbing terms like “replacement theory.”
If that party takes control of Congress in the November elections, we are in for dark times. It seems many Republicans prefer autocracy over democracy.
I registered as a Republican when I turned 21, which was then the age limit, but left a few years later to vote for anti-war Sen. George McGovern in the Democratic primary and never looked back. No party is perfect, but it seems that Democrats want to protect and expand rights and equality, while the Republicans are doing the opposite.
Keep thinking and reevaluating. Many patriots love the Pledge of Allegiance. Remember the line, “with liberty and justice for all.”
Bettijane Burger, of Charleston, is a retired teacher and past president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.