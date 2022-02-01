The principal calls the faculty together and says a student has died of COVID-19. The news is broken to classrooms. Kids cry. Counselors are brought in. A flower is placed on the empty desk, later removed. There is a candlelight vigil and, maybe, a plaque in a memorial garden. If students remember, the victim is memorialized in the yearbook and at graduation.
This doesn’t have to happen. But it does, because there are adults who are still not getting themselves and their families vaccinated. They, of course, are vaccinated against many other diseases (polio, anyone?). But they have listened to skeptical news sites and conjecture on the internet, instead of their doctors.
Over 200,000 unvaccinated people have died nationwide since the vaccine was made available. Most hospital admissions and those on ventilators are unvaccinated. We are into year three.
They listened to a bizarre ex-president who promoted bleach, UV rays and created superspreader events at rallies and in his own White House. People actually believe that that Bill Gates plants microchips in the vaccine and that it causes silverware to stick to you. Burly athletes are anti-vax wimps but my 10-year-old granddaughter eagerly got all her vaccines. People forgot how to analyze websites and read experts, the scientists who have worked on this vaccine since 2002.
Even their departed president got vaccinated in secret and belatedly owned up to it, trying to take credit for the roll-out overseen by President Joe Biden and lying to the public early on on how serious it was, as he confessed to Bob Woodward.
In West Virginia, we started out so well with vaccines and then sank to the bottom. Why? Did people turn to Fox “News” instead of doctors? Why do they not care about crowded hospitals and exhausted nurses? Because of anti-vaxxers, omicron replaced delta and is now the dominant variant. Each variant takes its toll.
Gov. Jim Justice shouldn’t give up. A task force should brainstorm. There should be more blunt public service announcements with famous West Virginians, billboards, poster contests, bumper stickers, T-shirts, pins, a mobile vax unit. How about “Mountaineers are Always Vaxxed and Masked?” Take that state seal, long overdue to add a Mountain Mama in the space between the two men. They should all be masked and she, a nurse, is giving a shot to one. The other has his arm up, eager to be next.
Just do it.
Burger is a retired English teacher and former president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.