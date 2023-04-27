Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I agree with substitute teacher Joseph Mazgaj’s recent op-ed about student behavior putting a strain on teachers, but I draw the line at his suggestion to bring back corporal punishment. No one should cause physical or emotional pain to another person. There are other ways to change behavior without resorting to power, pain, fear and violence. One’s body is not to be breached.

Many readers were brought up on paddling or the woodshed. People have talked about being forced to select their own branch from a tree for their whipping, which I find to be a sadistic ritual.

Bettijane Burger, a grandmother, taught in Hawaii, Florida, Delaware and West Virginia, from middle school to high school, college and the West Virginia State Police Academy.

