I agree with substitute teacher Joseph Mazgaj’s recent op-ed about student behavior putting a strain on teachers, but I draw the line at his suggestion to bring back corporal punishment. No one should cause physical or emotional pain to another person. There are other ways to change behavior without resorting to power, pain, fear and violence. One’s body is not to be breached.
Many readers were brought up on paddling or the woodshed. People have talked about being forced to select their own branch from a tree for their whipping, which I find to be a sadistic ritual.
I did not grow up in a home where paddling was the norm, even though my father talked about trips to the woodshed as a child. I was hit once, in Morgantown Junior High gym class, for having a wrinkled towel during inspection. That made me resent the teacher and gym class for years.
Fifty years ago, while teaching in Florida, I sent a student to the office and he was paddled. He came back smiling, having survived an initiation ritual. I realized how useless it was.
A Ms. magazine article in the early 1970s astonished me that domestic violence was still going on. In 1976, our local National Organization for Women chapter began the process to provide shelters for battered women and bring the problem into the public forum. I realized that the seeds for domestic violence began with corporal punishment. It is a practice done by the powerful on the powerless.
Decades later, I told my Charleston school vice principal that I would refuse to observe such discipline and gave him an article about the harm of corporal punishment that he said caused him to rethink the practice. I was glad the state Legislature later prohibited corporal punishment.
We are to prepare students for adult life and problem solving. Hitting someone else is not part of the adult business world.
A student who misbehaves usually indicates a family problem. I had students who misbehaved to cover up a learning disability that frustrated them. A misbehaving student is desperately seeking attention.
Of course, a student should not interrupt instruction or be rude. He should be removed to a counselor to talk it out. He should not be suspended, because he just gets further behind.
I recommend the book “Children: the Challenge,” by Adlerian psychologist Rudolf Dreikurs. He promotes logical and natural consequences. He says to take time for training.
Parents need to realize that school is their children’s work. They need to promote promptness, respect, manners and bringing textbooks and pencils. This is what is expected in the workplace. School promotes sociability among diversity. Kindness and empathy (which is actually the definition of the maligned word, “woke”) are to be shown by parental example, not hitting.
Parenting means an 18-year commitment. It involves enormous patience. Kids’ brains are still developing. At home, students need a quiet place to do their homework. Parents should set an example by reading. Kids are going to make mistakes, as we all do. We make the mistake a learning process, instead of being embarrassed or angry with them.
Rethink your kids working late at jobs after school. I saw them sleeping in class or copying homework in the hall before class. They miss out on school activities.
Give children a sense of wonder, curiosity and laughter. I always told my students it is OK to ask questions and that curiosity is a sign of intelligence. “Boredom is a lack of creativity” I once saw on a poster.
It’s OK to bring up your children differently than you were. You know what works and what doesn’t. It’s OK to reconsider. It’s OK to admit mistakes.
For years, I suggested that we have in-service training in understanding the effects of poverty. I received blank stares. At least, at some point here, there was a focus on character education.
Today, students see questionable role models. They saw a defeated president turned anarchist on Jan. 6 and get indicted for alleged hush money to girlfriends while married. They see disputes, or even benign interactions, end in gun violence. They read about the climate crisis and war. They have to go through active-shooter drills.
Instead, we have to give them stability and hope. Hitting them does none of that.
Bettijane Burger, a grandmother, taught in Hawaii, Florida, Delaware and West Virginia, from middle school to high school, college and the West Virginia State Police Academy.