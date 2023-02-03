It was ironic that, even though West Virginians voted down all four of the state constitutional amendments on the November ballot, they expanded the supermajority of the Republicans in the Legislature who wrote the amendments. This was after those same Republicans made women's uteruses property of the state.
Much has been reported about the 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who had to get an abortion in Indiana. But this happens here, too. I once asked the director of the Women's Health Center the age of their youngest client. She said it was a 10-year-old and the rapist was her brother. A child's body is unlikely to carry a pregnancy to term and it is at great risk to the child's life. So any state that does not include reasonable exceptions for the woman's life means she won't live to be a mother in the future.
Many experts have asked legislators to look at the whole picture when limiting abortion. When they don't, it is easy for us to think that they are just asserting control over women's bodies, asserting male supremacy, forcing women and girls to be pregnant against our will. It gives the green light to violent men.
If you are pro-life, you have to look beyond pro-forced birth (and of course be against the death penalty). You have to care for more children through well-funded social services. You have to face the fact of growing poverty and families in crisis that we already have.
West Virginia has the dubious honor of already being the unhealthiest state in the country. Schools struggle with over a thousand teaching positions unfilled. This is an emergency situation. Drag queens are not an emergency situation.
Twelve out of every 1,000 children in this state go to foster care. There are more than 6,000 children in foster care in West Virginia. Too many of them face further abuse and neglect. The state Division of Juvenile Services admits to being "grossly understaffed." There were 5,800 abuse and neglect cases of children in 2021. If pro-lifers are committed to pro-birth, you must be committed to a quality of life for the children.
While Republican legislators are eager to regulate uteruses and rescind the Equal Rights Act, they and society in general are silent about male responsibility as impregnators and rapists. Where is the discussion of men taking their turn at being responsible for birth control? Or using male birth control? Or vasectomies? Do health teachers have serious discussions with boys about responsible behavior with girls?
Why does rape even exist in a so-called civilized society? How many men are not paying child support? Where is paid family leave that Europe has, which strengthens families? Don't pro-lifers want to strengthen families? How does weakening gun laws protect the family?
One bright spot is a law providing doulas for women on Medicare. But for rising poverty and children in foster care, we are in crisis. Turn the red light back on at the top of the Capitol.
Bettijane Burger is a grandmother, retired teacher and former president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.