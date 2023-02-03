Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It was ironic that, even though West Virginians voted down all four of the state constitutional amendments on the November ballot, they expanded the supermajority of the Republicans in the Legislature who wrote the amendments. This was after those same Republicans made women's uteruses property of the state. 

Much has been reported about the 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who had to get an abortion in Indiana. But this happens here, too. I once asked the director of the Women's Health Center the age of their youngest client. She said it was a 10-year-old and the rapist was her brother. A child's body is unlikely to carry a pregnancy to term and it is at great risk to the child's life. So any state that does not include reasonable exceptions for the woman's life means she won't live to be a mother in the future.

Bettijane Burger is a grandmother, retired teacher and former president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.

