Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kudos to Lee Wolverton in his column in the Gazette-Mail last week for calling out the unavailability of magistrates on a holiday weekend that resulted in the death of a battered woman. Whoever would think there is no violence on weekends and holidays? Why wasn't she taken to a shelter? I am puzzled why our state Supreme Court sided with the vacationing magistrates. Our daughter, when she was an assistant prosecutor for Marion County, was on call 24/7.

We thought we had come a long way. In 1976, our National Organization for Women West Virginia Chapter president, Sheri O'Dell, asked us to take up the cause against domestic violence. In those days, a police officer would walk the man around the block to cool him off. It was embarrassing to admit that a so-called loving husband would beat his wife. No statistics were kept. There were no shelters. A woman fleeing the home had to wait a month to get financial help from the state.

Stories you might like

Bettijane Burger, of Charleston, has been married for 52 years to Tom Burger and is a former president of the West Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Recommended for you