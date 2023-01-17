Kudos to Lee Wolverton in his column in the Gazette-Mail last week for calling out the unavailability of magistrates on a holiday weekend that resulted in the death of a battered woman. Whoever would think there is no violence on weekends and holidays? Why wasn't she taken to a shelter? I am puzzled why our state Supreme Court sided with the vacationing magistrates. Our daughter, when she was an assistant prosecutor for Marion County, was on call 24/7.
We thought we had come a long way. In 1976, our National Organization for Women West Virginia Chapter president, Sheri O'Dell, asked us to take up the cause against domestic violence. In those days, a police officer would walk the man around the block to cool him off. It was embarrassing to admit that a so-called loving husband would beat his wife. No statistics were kept. There were no shelters. A woman fleeing the home had to wait a month to get financial help from the state.
Several of our members picked up frightened women and children on street corners and hid them in their homes. We opened a shelter on Rutledge Road; then the shelter was taken over by the YWCA and received stable funding through United Way. Former Delegate Bonnie Brown, D-Kanawha, successfully guided passage of the Family Protection Act, where the abuser is removed from the home, not the victim -- a radical idea at the time. She also guided through the marital rape act, which has actually been criticized by a current Republican lawmaker. A state office, the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, was first led by Sue Julian and Diane Reese. I once asked Diane at a NOW conference, "Why do men batter women?" She answered simply, "Because they can."
Every prison has a battered woman who wounded or killed her abuser because she saw it as the only way out. The juries in these cases reject the idea of battered women syndrome in which fear immobilizes, no one helps and self-esteem is shattered. Patriarchal preachers cite Ephesians or Colossians of the Bible, "Wives submit to your husbands" and tell them to go back home and suffer as Jesus suffered.
My church lectionary once had that quote on the schedule when I was liturgist. I told the pastor I simply could not read those words. He was appalled to find out this is the quote fundamentalist preachers use to tell the women to stay home. He wove this new information into his sermon and of course placed the still dubious advice into the larger concept of that scripture.
I was surprised that "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, who unfortunately won a Republican Senate seat from Ohio, didn't have voters turn against him when he said violent marriages should stay intact. Children watching such violence are greatly damaged by and often copy it.
Much has changed, but shelters remain around the state and unfortunately still stay busy. Every nine minutes, a call is made to the hotline. In 2010, 15,000 cases were filed in family court. One third of the state's homicides are related to domestic violence. Over two-thirds of women murdered in our state are killed by a family member.
A while back, I ended up in an out-of-town emergency room with a torn ligament. The nurse asked me, "Are you safe at home?" I said, "I'm so glad you asked that!" She immediately signaled for a police officer. I said, "No, no - I'm fine - it's just that we worked for years to have that question asked."
A friend of mine who was a victim of domestic violence couldn't understand why I had taken up the cause, because I live in a non-violent home. I told her my mother expected us to take up a cause and I was appalled that this was happening in a so-called democracy. As a home missionary in the mining community of Scotts Run during the Great Depression, my mom visited homes where the women answered the door with bruised faces.
Decades ago in Florida, I was teaching the Vachel Lindsay poem on abuse. After class, a quiet girl showed me the bruises on her legs. I told the school counselor. Shortly afterwards, her mother, with a bruised face, transferred her out of school.
A batterer blames others for his anger - external locus of control. "Look what you made me do," he says. Often, he has seen violence growing up. When I took my turn at our first shelter, I said that my husband had coached me through natural childbirth and took paternity leave from the state to be a full-time father during 1978-79. They looked at me as if I were from outer space.
The work is ongoing. The resistance is ongoing too. We have to teach our children non-violent ways of solving problems. We cannot hit them. That is a position of power often done in anger and only teaches fear and violence. Rudolph Dreikurs wrote a wonderful book, "Children: The Challenge," where he talks about natural and logical consequences. We should problem solve, as we would in the adult world. We wouldn't hit our boss.
Brown once told me an apocryphal story I have never forgotten. Two women are in a shelter watching the evening news. A man is in handcuffs, arrested for domestic violence. One woman says, "That's my husband." The other points to the police officer. "That's my husband."
Bettijane Burger, of Charleston, has been married for 52 years to Tom Burger and is a former president of the West Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women.