The morning after a shooting death, the city shouldn’t leave blood on the street for schoolchildren at the bus stop to see.
In the morning after a shooting death, the school should set aside fractions and vocabulary and bring in counselors for children. They have been traumatized and may act up after the shock wears off.
In the morning after a shooting death, don’t say platitudes like “he’s in a better place” and “God wanted him home” or “It was God’s will.” Children want to think that this is a happy place and would only get angry at a God who would take a friend away. It is God’s will that we seek justice, love and mercy as long as possible. Because the Bible says to beat swords into plowshares and bless peacemakers, it seems as if God would favor gun control.
In the morning after a shooting death, there will be more guns purchased in fear and fetish. Self-defense training takes time and you just raised the risk to yourself and your family, especially wives in an abusive relationship.
In the morning after a shooting death, don’t merely offer “thoughts and prayers.” Our gun ownership and gun violence statistics are higher than any other country. Study after study factors for countries’ alleged social differences, but come back to one thing: gun control.
In the morning after a shooting death, we see that too many states are trying to make it harder to vote than buy a gun. Weak background checks; the lapsed Brady Bill; ghost guns; gun shows; high-capacity magazines; a lack of mandatory training; voluntary child locks; weak registration; racist militias; open carry; and poor mental health services all contribute to daily death. Poll after poll cries out for gun control.
In the morning after a shooting death, remember that kids now undergo training to hide from school shooters. But day after day, angry men go to stores, churches, concerts, anywhere, really.
In the morning after a shooting, remember that your National Rifle Association dues went to Wayne LaPierre and his yachts and the NRA is now in bankruptcy.
In the morning after a shooting, remember that you have to pass a test to drive a car which, of course, must be registered, inspected and insured. Your driver’s license must be renewed. There are safety rules for cough medicine and children’s toys. You have to take your shoes off at the airport. But weapons of death are a “right,” because of the Second Amendment, alleged to have been written by slaveowners to put down rebellions.
In the morning after a shooting death, we grieve for an outstanding athlete just weeks short of graduation. Up on Spring Hill, though, a woman in public housing is killed and a baby is hospitalized. Neither of these events have received any ongoing news investigation.
In the morning after these two killings, will there be a push towards conflict resolution, family counseling, assistance to people in crisis, mentoring, stopping the need for drugs, alternatives to gangs and regulating guns because they are instruments of murder?
In the morning, somewhere, every day, there is blood on the street, blood on the hands of do-nothing politicians. What are you waiting for?