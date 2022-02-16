The West Virginia Senate passed a resolution to rescind the Legislature’s 1972 ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment — meant to give women equality — without a peep. The Legislature has already restricted reproductive rights guaranteed in Roe v. Wade of 1973 in numerous ways, and now is restricting it further. The Legislature doesn’t care if gay or trans people have equal rights. They’re trying to censor education and lowering water quality standards.
Why not go even farther back to segregation?
I grew up in West Virginia and, for a while, we were moving forward. We were union blue and built our interstates. We integrated schools right on time in my hometown of Morgantown in 1954. We have developed tourism through whitewater rafting, ski resorts and updating state parks. My alma mater, West Virginia University, is a research-one institute, leading in neuroscience. We have arts and crafts all over.
Every bill that the Legislature passes should have the purpose of promoting West Virginia as welcoming and reverse population decline.
Even harder, the state has to look beyond declining dirty and dangerous coal mining. Yes, it built communities and provided well-paying jobs, but many of its communities are abandoned, mountains are scarred and black lung is on the rise. We have to learn from this and move on. No more Buffalo Creeks.
But the Equal Rights Act? No equality for women? Who would want to move here with all this backwardness? The House of Delegates and Gov. Jim Justice (remember your surname) must end this foolishness. This one is personal. I organized too many rallies and bus rides to Washington, D.C., and unratified states.
Bettijane Burger, of Charleston, is the former president of the West Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women.