Children are not widgets.
A gang of legislators is now trying to force children into this cookie-cutter type of mold. They are fighting for a blanket presumption of 50-50 sharing of custody between their parents when the family splits up.
The reference by these legislators to the best interests of the child is a travesty against each child, whom the state must give priority to protecting in these situations.
Senate Bill 463 was voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 18 in the form of a committee substitute that was considered to be exponentially better than the original bill. The original bill is identical to House Bill 4316.
Both of the original bills view children as widgets, which they clearly are not.
The committee substitute continues this harmful fiction. It includes significant improvements, including making it possible, instead of legally virtually impossible, for a parent to plead their case as to why a 50-50 division is not in the best interest of their child.
However, two family court judges and one practicing family law attorney testified under oath to the committee that the parents’ even having to plead their case based on the criteria in this bill will harm each child and threaten to destroy any hope for ongoing civil relationships between the two parents and their extended families.
The existing law already allows for a 50-50 division of parenting, when it is in the best interests of the child. Parents who are suffering grievances under the existing law may still face some family court judges who impose their biases in a way that is harmful to these parents.
Changing the law will not solve these situations. These situations need to be remedied through continuing high standards, combined with education and training, followed by holding the judges accountable for their decisions.
Family law affects every man, woman and child in our state. No person has been untouched by divorce within the family itself, among relatives or among fellow students, workers or neighbors.
Why would anyone want to perpetrate the kind of harm and destruction caused by these bills on the people of our state?
Some of us are old enough to remember the early 2000s, when the Mad Dads posted outdoor billboards of sexualized women in chains and disrupted meetings of advocates fighting against domestic violence. This group also included some women — think of a second wife who wanted to be rid of the burden of support for her husband’s children.
The group stated plainly that it was fighting to get rid of what its members viewed as the terrible burden of paying child support for a child who was not in their custody. Twenty years later, the messaging has changed to the “Best Interests of the Child Protection Act of 2022,” as if the child mattered to those people who are still pursuing this same agenda.
A formula to impose a 50-50 division of custody unless it can be proven to be harmful removes the fundamental protection of the child from family law and shifts the legal protections to the rights of each parent.
This is wrong for the child, wrong for the family and wrong for our state and our people.
The withdrawal of child support and disqualification for other benefits are kitchen-table issues that can further impoverish the children and the lower-earning parents, primarily women, who are a part of the family.
There is no question that, with some exceptions, a child benefits from having both of their parents fully involved in their lives.
The family court judges testified to the committee that the ideal situation is where the parents come into the court with an agreement they have worked out between themselves, and with the child where possible, to give this benefit of shared parenting to each of their children.
This is the benchmark of 50-50 custody that is most helpful to everyone. This arrangement also is most successful when the parents and children are invested in designing it and making it work.
Research studies demonstrate the value of this approach, as long as the primary focus is still on the true protection of the best interests of the child. These studies do not support imposing a formula. Repeating this falsehood about the research over and over does not make it true.
The most appalling thing to me in the Judiciary Committee meeting was to witness the abject failure of the democratic process that allows for a fair exchange of views on a complex issue. I understand, and have to fully respect, the internal dynamics that might require silence in order to substitute a less-worse bill for the horrors of the original. The end result is still a bad bill with no open discussion based on the merits of the issues.
There is no doubt that some parents have been treated badly by the existing system. Another witness for the committee shared his own story and said that he represents 2,000 other parents who are like him.
Some judges might need to be forcefully reminded, in the law as needed, about the ideal of 50-50 shared parenting wherever that can successfully be used. Protecting the best interests of each child must still remain the judge’s primary consideration, as it is now in our law.
The divisions we are experiencing in our society begin with the way we relate to each other within our own families and communities. Children are the most vulnerable to the effects of relationships between their parents that lead to a split.
Anyone who has experienced this kind of split directly, as I have, knows at gut level the hard work that it takes on behalf of both parents to protect and nurture each of our children as best we can. This is a lifelong challenge — it does not end at the age of 18.
Children are our future, as all of us know. No two people are alike, whatever their age. Both the law and its implementation must respect the uniqueness of each child and each situation.
We need a loving and supportive legal system to support this hard work that has to be done in all of these situations. The best of our family court judges and their staff embody this system. The law must give them the structure and discretion that they need, to do their best work.
Do not put the financial or other interests of the parents above the interests of each child. Stop this move to define children as widgets. This definition has no place in our state’s humane and family-oriented culture, where we each choose to live.
There is no doubt that many people are hurting. The solution is to bring about real healing, not to cause more harm to others, particularly to the children. Address the real grievances of parents who feel wronged while reminding them that their focus must always remain on each child.