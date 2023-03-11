Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Every few years during my life in our state the tip of the iceberg has surfaced and an action or speech clarifies everything that I have suspected is going on underneath.

Recently I was blessed with two of these instances on each of two consecutive visits to the Capitol.

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Recommended for you