Every few years during my life in our state the tip of the iceberg has surfaced and an action or speech clarifies everything that I have suspected is going on underneath.
Recently I was blessed with two of these instances on each of two consecutive visits to the Capitol.
In the first instance a prominent business leader said that our state needs to focus its resources on bringing in wealth. He specifically referred not to jobs but to millionaires and billionaires.
I suggested that we need to invest in our people in order to improve our state and have workers to do any new jobs that come in. If I remember correctly he was willing at least to acknowledge that something like quality child care could help.
When my late neighbor was in his 90s he liked to remind me that money is the root of all evil. Maybe our leaders are doing the majority of us a favor and protecting us from temptation by their massive transfer of what little we have to the benefit of the wealthy who they want to enrich and attract.
In the second instance a legislator publicly called out virtually everyone for the array of things that do not work here in the best interests of our people and our state. I found myself agreeing with everything that he said. This person, at least from my perspective, has initiated or contributed to at least some of the same divisive dynamics that he so brilliantly called out.
How can someone who generates such a deeply thoughtful analysis embrace solutions that are the opposite of what my colleagues and I firmly believe that we need? I truly do not know where to go with this kind of complexity. I cannot figure out how best to build the bridges I know that we need in order for our people to flourish and our democracy to survive.
This is where I have to rely on my faith. The remedies are truly beyond me.
All I know is that there must be a way to approach things from love and not from fear. Love will find a way out of no way.
Otherwise I am causing more harm to myself and the people whose harm I am trying so hard to address.
Wayne Shorter, the innovative jazz master who passed away recently at 89, was quoted as saying when was he at the age I am now: “Don’t throw away your childish dreams. You have to be strong enough to protect them.”
My childish dreams were based on the realities of two eras that my parents came out of.
One, the New Deal, used our collective wealth to invest in our people and bring them safely through hard times.
The other, World War II, which was still going full force during my own infancy, generated a community on the front lines and at home that worked together to carry the day.
I have dedicated my life to helping to level the playing field further to include all of our people in both of these dynamics.
It is only in the past several years that I have fully grasped that a critical mass of our fellow citizens is dedicated to their own dreams of holding on to their power. Frederick Douglass said that “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.” It was undoubtedly a kind of collective wishful thinking that the battles we fought could be one and done.
I remember several years ago when I ran into an old friend at a downtown café. She was distraught to the point of tears that at our advanced age we were again being called on to re-fight the same battles that we thought we had won.
It can be exhausting, to be sure. We are blessed with new generations who have the commitment and energy to pick up the banner. They have their own ideas and their own ways for how best to engage.
Those of us who are elders can offer our wisdom, contribute as we can, and, when asked, stay out of the way. All of this can be a challenge sometimes when we are used to being in the thick of things.
I hear voices of people in Black churches who are grateful to get up in the morning. They remind us of the legacy of dangers that they and their forebears have survived and that threaten them still, when they just go out the door.
It is unfathomable to me the horrors that can be afflicted on others just on account of our differences.
At the same time I see the festering wounds, real or imagined, that can contribute to ongoing divisions with pain turned into fear.
My mind returns to thoughts of love, the ultimate balm. We are blessed that this feeling does not go away and is always within reach whenever we look for it both for ourselves and towards others.
Whatever our faith, or no faith, we are in the time of nature’s renewal and new beginnings within and around us. We need to embrace the new green of the opening leaves and the beauty of the flowers. Feel their healing power and share it however we can.