One of the joys of retirement is having the flexibility to scope out agendas for legislative interim committee meetings and watch the live-streams of those that most interest me. Usually these include anything related to my former longtime employer, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services.
The recent interims provided a bonanza from this point of view. First Dr. Jeff Coben, interim DHHR secretary, gave a detailed overview of the plan related to dividing the agency into three parts.
He reported the results of the numerous town halls with staff that he has attended around the state. Needless to say, a primary concern was job security and where someone’s work may fit within the new structure. He also responded to questions from committee members about where he is going from here in terms of further outreach and the involvement of key players.
The one thing that was missing, at least from my point of view, was any mention of the effects on impacted persons, e.g. the recipients of benefits and services. My respectful suggestion is that he may learn a lot by hearing their voices about what works well and what improvements may be needed.
This input may be especially critical in light of the perfect storm that is occurring. Not only is the department being broken up but a new computer system is being implemented at the same time that hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients and others are having their cases reviewed.
I know from stories over the past couple of years that it can be virtually impossible to get access by phone to either local offices or the centralized client services. So where will people be able to go to make sure that the health and food benefits they depend on for survival are not interrupted? Do they have any feasible suggestions on how to facilitate this access?
Back in the day we had citizens advisory councils for each local office, which at some points I was assigned to help organize and staff. While these councils may no longer exist, the secretary could utilize and build on the increased number of advocacy groups that could help him to access people who are being served.
In another committee meeting I heard a detailed and comprehensive report on the domain of the new department of human services. This report was presented not by the deputy secretary of the current bureau but instead by an employee of legislative services who identified himself as a health services consultant or something like that. The power point that he used went by very quickly and I am still in the process of trying to get a copy since they established that it is a public document.
One of the things that jumped out at me was a line about the future creation of an insurance department that would combine Medicaid, PEIA and other entities that I was not able to catch. This felt to me like one of those rare moments when the tip of the iceberg surfaces to where we can see it and confirm that there is a lot more going on underneath.
In a recent op-ed I shared my concerns that insurance companies might have had a hand in the successful move in the last days of the recent legislative session to downgrade the credentials that are required for our highest levels of social work. Downgrading or removing credentials can be viewed as a way to justify cutting costs for worker salaries and benefits.
This process does not take into account the data that connects lower credentials for child protective services and foster care workers with greater numbers of removals of children from their homes or the legal risks and associated costs of using unqualified staff. Above all it does not address the interests of children and families who can benefit from supports that build on their strengths and allow them to stay together.
I can remember a time in the 90s when there was consideration of combining the medical payment programs into a separate department. A few other states did this as a way to make the money go further in order to benefit the people who were served. At the time we were primarily dealing with nonprofit providers who shared our commitment to consumers, not with the kind of for-profit corporations who are more focused on returns for their shareholders.
As I understand it, there are still nonprofit providers in the mix now.
There are two fundamental issues that I feel well qualified to comment on based on my decades of experience with DHHR and my citizen advocacy since then.
One fundamental issue is the critical value of supporting and expanding professionalism where the rubber hits the road: the relationship with those who we serve. Our state code is still focused on the best interests of the child and the family and other vulnerable populations. This needs to remain our north star in everything that we do.
The other fundamental issue is that children and families, and all individuals, have wholistic strengths and needs that go beyond health and behavioral health care. The medical model that is the basis for an insurance approach cannot assess or address all of these needs as a foundation for targeting the work that needs to be done. Any change process must start with people where we are, with self-determination as the core value.
As planning moves forward for the new departments that are created from DHHR, it is critical that the tail not wag the dog. The core focus must always be on the best interests of the people, not the profits for shareholders or other intrinsic gains for an organization like West Virginia University.
We are already seeing the dire effects of the exercise of power and control, clearing the way for 18-year-olds or retired law enforcement officers with no education requirements to make life and death decisions about taking children from their families. I still cannot understand in what world this is considered to be OK or why so many legislators of both parties voted for it.
We desperately need to maintain leadership of the caliber that has been demonstrated by Dr. Coben. We may be moving to an insurance-based model; this may be inevitable based on the powerful interests involved. This model still needs to be built on, respect and invest in the level of professionalism that best serves each of us as a citizen of our state.
The same principles apply to all of us, not just vulnerable children and families or others who may be served by DHHR. My own health care is affected by what happens with PEIA, along with approximately an eighth of the state. Medicaid currently affects more than a quarter of the state. There are spillover effects on everyone else in terms of how our health care system is structured and the kinds of quality standards that attract and retain the professionals that we need throughout. Lowering the bar for some will lower the bar for those who serve each of us.
Dr. Coben said that he would be meeting with the governor on how best to move forward. These are not the kinds of meetings that any of us will witness or be invited in on.
My hope and prayer is that in these closed rooms the bottom line focus remains on the best interests of our people and not on the power and control or profit dynamics that are working so hard to carry the day. I realize that in the current environment this can require considerable courage to stand up for what is right.
I am heartened by the thoughtful and caring questions that came from a number of the legislators regardless of party. These are clearly not just partisan issues, since they extend across administrations. We all need to believe that as West Virginians we deserve only the highest quality of professional care.