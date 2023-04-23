Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

One of the joys of retirement is having the flexibility to scope out agendas for legislative interim committee meetings and watch the live-streams of those that most interest me. Usually these include anything related to my former longtime employer, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services.

The recent interims provided a bonanza from this point of view. First Dr. Jeff Coben, interim DHHR secretary, gave a detailed overview of the plan related to dividing the agency into three parts.

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Tags

Recommended for you