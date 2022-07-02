I did not fully grasp until the recent action by the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade what a watershed decision this is for our country. The legal implications for our future go very far beyond the issue of abortion and the rights of women to the heart of our democratic system.
I can better understand why, at least in part, this decision is a watershed after reading a newsletter from Heather Cox Richardson on our country’s history of states rights.
Richardson reminds us that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution uses “the power of the federal government to guarantee ‘the equal protection of the laws.’” She goes on to say that this amendment “made sure that a small pool of voters couldn’t strip rights from their neighbors. It is this effort today’s Supreme Court is gutting.”
The infamy of chattel slavery and the Civil War that was required to abolish it are indelible facts of our history. In some ways we are still suffering from their effects. Likewise with the slaughter of indigenous people and the theft of their land. These events stand on their own, without comparison to what is happening now.
However, we already know on the face of it that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade divides our country in half. Our rights as women – and by extension of all of us as citizens — are now drastically different based on the state in which we live.
This division was created immediately by the court decision and is now in effect. It is destined to widen as each state refines its laws in light of the court’s action.
Some states have already pledged to serve as safe havens for women from other states. Some of the states that they would flee in order to get help are considering how to keep them from leaving.
For me, at least, it is unthinkable that we have gotten to this point.
Here at home, I have been personally involved with two dynamics that feel relevant.
The first is the passage of our state’s Omnibus Domestic Violence Act, which happened 30 years ago.
The second is the ongoing fight to guarantee fair elections and our right to vote.
In 1992, I was working for the state when I was first sent over to the Capitol to help monitor legislation. My specific focus was to help to protect the rights of professional child protective services workers to determine which children were at the highest risk and to give these cases priority. The threat was a move to include in the new domestic violence law a provision that priority be given instead to referrals from the family law system, regardless of the level of risk.
During the last two weeks of the regular legislative session I was at ground zero in the fight for the bill overall. Some of the legislators played dirty tricks like inserting jokes in the middle of draft bills. This was before the internet, when we were dependent on staff to give us print copies of the most recent versions. A number of women who were in key positions as support staff were willing to help with this.
We also saw legislators who marginalized women advocates by drinking with them late into the night or otherwise diverting them from their main mission. It is probably a miracle that a solid bill finally passed. Credit needs to be given to Gov. Gaston Caperton and John Perdue, who worked with him, for their role in getting the bill passed.
During the fight itself and the month-long decompression that followed, a couple of us realized that we had been up against an entrenched legal and cultural system that was stacked against women across the state. This system included abusers (mostly men) and local institutions that protected them. Legislators who opposed the bill were both products of and a part of this oppressive system that kept (mostly) women at risk of abuse and failed to protect them.
We now have more in-depth research on the dynamics of power and control that underlie abuse. These same kinds of power dynamics apply to the struggle over Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court decision makes it clear that women are fair game for anyone who wants to threaten or abuse them. If they become pregnant, their lives are irrevocably changed.
Even women in loving families where both parents welcome the birth can become suspect of criminal behavior if they suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth. A recent story in The New Yorker spells out some worst case scenarios. According to this story, the trails that we leave online can be used to track and indict us for what are unwanted but natural developments.
The lack of guaranteed protections emanates from and fosters a fear-based culture that brings out the worst in everyone. We are already hearing from one justice how the court’s decision can lead to denying us birth control or the ability to legalize our commitment through marriage to someone we love.
Our only remedy is to vote in free and fair elections for representatives who reflect the will of the majority. We know that this remedy is also at high risk, in some states more than others.
It is a classic double bind situation. I cannot help but to think of senators who may vote to reflect the majority will on an issue and at the same time allow the filibuster to give power to the minority to kill the bill.
One suggested remedy is to provide for flexible exceptions that would protect the majority vote. For example, if five Republicans are willing to join all of the Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade, then they can pass an exception that requires 55 instead of 60 votes for cloture. If the passage of the critical bills to protect voting rights and fair elections cannot find any Republican votes, then waive the filibuster entirely just for these bills.
Elected officials can no longer get by with embracing opposing positions in order to please everyone. They may have found success with this practice in the past and want to continue doing it. Plenty of voters are smart and highly motivated enough now to connect the dots.
The danger is that continuing this practice causes people to want to wash their hands of the whole system and not vote at all. We need to do everything we can to convince them that every vote matters and they can still make a difference.
Abraham Lincoln, reflecting back to the New Testament, said that, with relationship to slavery, a house divided cannot stand.
All of our citizens must have the same basic protections. We cannot let the worse elements of our culture or a double bind strategy stand in our way.
We need to protect the rights that we are most passionate about. The filibuster prevents the majority from passing these protections that most of our citizens support. We need to find a way around it now for the good of our people and our country.