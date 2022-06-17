In my experience, it would be rare for any two people to agree 100% of the time. I also need to look hard to find anyone I know directly who I disagree with 100% of the time, although I know that these people exist.
I think anyone who has been around the West Virginia Legislature recognizes that a person can be on the opposite side most of the time while still being willing to join forces here and there. We might never be able to predict when this could occur. For me, it has always been a gift and a treasure that I could never take for granted.
The fact that this potential always exists points to the value of leaving the door open for when it might happen. This is easier said than done, in the wake of fierce fights where we may go to the mat. Still, even after a championship match, the opponents are more likely than not to shake hands before moving on.
From things I am hearing and read about, we are facing a similar dynamic with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., right now. The Washington Post reported recently — and Politico much earlier — how our senator’s strong reaction to a perceived offense by the White House led to his refusal to proceed in negotiating the president’s signature bill that was called Build Back Better.
This was high stakes for the people who can benefit from the federal programs, including most of us here in our state. Still, Manchin apparently felt that the action by the White House increased the risk to his own personal family at a time when there were credible reasons to be concerned. This is about as gut-level as it gets.
It is not clear now how far we have come in terms of mending fences or moving ahead on new legislation during the window when it would be most meaningful politically. Beyond the politics, the increased benefits will always be needed and welcomed.
In this environment, it can be hard to see where national advocacy groups targeting Manchin as the villain can help to gain his cooperation or his pivotal vote. At the same time, I have just read where Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is calling for the president, and Democrats in general, to tell fellow Americans exactly how they have tried their best to help them in the face of opposition from two of their own, Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
If I understand it correctly, Sanders’ strategy is to use this approach as a way of encouraging the election of additional Democrat senators who support the party’s agenda. These senators, in turn, can expand the senate majority to neutralize the power of these two outliers.
It might be a risky strategy if it further alienates Manchin and Sinema while we are still in this small window to pass key legislation before the general election. We also know that a larger majority of Democrats in the Senate will still be limited in what they can accomplish if the party loses its majority in the house.
My fervent hope now is that Manchin and Sinema can overlook these kinds of tactics. We still need for both of these senators to give us all the gift of their pivotal votes in support of the measures that we so badly need to help invest in our people.
I know that I am not the only one who is still willing to seek out and accept this key gift.
Closer to home, I am especially concerned that we in the West Virginia Democratic Party not get caught up in using a litmus test based on being willing to reach out to or work with Manchin or refusing to do so. I have been publicly accused of being too open to working with him on occasion. I continue to stand by doing this at what feels like the right time.
Even now, when I have stopped having any expectations of what he might do, I am still open to surprises.
I go back to the kinds of truisms that come up again and again.
We are dealing with complexities in the world and in the lives of each one of us.
Someone who opposes us 90% of the time might still be our best friend during the 10% of the time when we share common interests and goals or the stars otherwise align. We cannot control or anticipate when this unlikely occurrence might happen.
It is a gift when it does. We can do well to leave the door open to wholeheartedly accept it.
Needless to say, our relationships change when we can come to agreement in this context. We might still engage fully in a fight over the next nine things. Yet, there is this glimpse of something higher — call it statesmanship or whatever — that is likely to stay with us.
We might be less likely to get caught up in demonization or personal attacks the rest of the time. Some intangible element of caring that each of us recognizes and expresses at least has the opportunity to enter into our relationship.
Of course, to be meaningful, this also has to work both ways with full recognition of our common humanity.
In my mind, these kinds of dynamics are still at the heart of what I think of as the democratic process. The ability of people to come together on one thing or another within a common mutual respect creates a strong bond in our country that has stood the test of time, at least to date.
As with so many others, I fear for the kind of absolutism that we also are seeing come out more and more. I continue to have faith that this destructive and divisive quality does not characterize the majority of our citizens and our interactions with each other. I am convinced that it cannot prevail against the good will of the rest of us.
It is within our control to stay open to these surprises and accept the gift. This principle applies to Manchin, as well as to the neighbor we see on the street. Our common humanity is with us always. It is an integral part of who we are.
It is much more fun to live in a world where we are able to see and act on the reality of being able to find and express this goodness, day in and day out. This also is at the core of our ability to fulfill our purpose in being of service to others and to make a difference to the good.