The concept of aging has been on my mind as I watch our president’s age being weaponized against him by those who are determined to tear down our democratic system. I am convinced that he remains the strongest candidate to defend who we are as a country and what we stand for. He was the right person at the right time in 2020 and he continues to be.

Sure, he has public lapses that can be easily collected and spliced together to make him look vulnerable. As with any of as as human beings, he is not perfect. I cannot agree with all of his decisions and actions or inactions. This also goes along with any public leader who I have supported.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

