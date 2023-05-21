The concept of aging has been on my mind as I watch our president’s age being weaponized against him by those who are determined to tear down our democratic system. I am convinced that he remains the strongest candidate to defend who we are as a country and what we stand for. He was the right person at the right time in 2020 and he continues to be.
Sure, he has public lapses that can be easily collected and spliced together to make him look vulnerable. As with any of as as human beings, he is not perfect. I cannot agree with all of his decisions and actions or inactions. This also goes along with any public leader who I have supported.
At the same time, I fully believe that he won fair and square and deserves to be where he is. I am impressed at his track record against formidable odds. I know that, like any leader, he is dependent on a personal and public support system to get good results. He has attracted and retained a team that has proven itself to be dedicated to the best interests of our country and mostly effective in getting the job done.
I take at face value our president’s statements about the power of his wisdom and experience. These qualities are not just dependent on chronological age. The concept of old souls may be applied to people of all ages, even very young children.
Everything points to the fact that he continues to have this kind of power. It is no wonder that so much energy, including money, is being used to try to diminish and defeat him by those who profit by turning us against each other and our own best interests.
We cannot allow ourselves to feed into this dynamic. We need to identify our own biases related to aging and set them aside. Understand if we are younger that this may not be the time to have someone who looks like us, appealing as that may be. Great things have been done by people at all ages who have the right calling, spirit and support.
Also understand that just because some of us may feel our age in ways that cause us to question ourselves and our peers, that does not mean that these same issues automatically apply to everyone. One of my friends in her mid-80s can run circles around me. I read wonderful stories about people in their 90s and even over 100 who are still doing lots of great things.
I also think about how the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd came into his own even more when he was some years older than our president. I do not remember anyone using his age against him when he brought home the resources that we so richly deserved after spending decades sending more in taxes out of the state than what we were able to bring back in.
Byrd also stood tall — even from a wheelchair — for diversity and, towards the end, for the preservation of our land against the ravages of mountaintop mining. His age and his longevity in office were viewed as an asset and not an impediment.
We are now seeing the concrete results of the work that our president has been doing as more funds come into our state. As I have noted before, even those who may have opposed him still show up for the ribbon-cuttings.
We are now witnessing a race to the right to deny the value of these investments. These same investments that we have contributed to are depicted as threatening to our sacred legacy of carbon. In fact federal policies are being skillfully designed to support well-paying jobs that help us to move into a stronger future that is more sustainable for our state and our people and for all life on this earth.
I give credit to our U.S. senators and our former Congressman David McKinley for the highly beneficial measures that, in various combinations, they were willing to support and help to make possible. It is only a matter of time before more of our electorate catches on to the reality of who has really has our backs and cares about us and our future. We need to keep fighting to protect our electoral processes for our votes to matter and elect the kinds of representatives who consistently act on our interests.
We are not a people who move in lockstep with anyone or any one set of beliefs. Our culture continues to engender and nurture strong individuals who figure things out for ourselves. The cream will continue to rise when it comes to these qualities. They exist in people of all ages, from the youngest all of the way on up in years.
We need to believe in ourselves, first. Listen to and learn from each other without regard to our age or other characteristics. Join together to identify and work toward our common goals to protect and improve our quality of life and that of future generations.
We are about to be subjected to an unbelievable amount of hype. Kick the tires. Sort out what is really helpful to us and who is behind it. Spread the word, one on one, as the opportunity arises.
This is an auspicious time and we are in the best possible place to be an active part of it. A relatively recent transplant told me that he does not want others to know what a great state we live in so that we can preserve what we have. I also heard from a rural resident that our new national park is bringing in investors who are buying up properties for Airbnbs that are pricing people out of their own local communities.
Without being a “not-in-my-back-yarder,” we need to understand the immense value of our life and culture that we have here. Speak up for ourselves and share our stories. Invite people in who will love and respect and learn from us while also joining in our struggles.
Our aging population is a ballast and not a burden. We still walk hand in hand with those who are coming along next to us and will eventually take our place: Remarkable younger people who choose to stay here or take their lessons out into the world while coming back as they can.
I respectfully beg to differ with the recent Charley West cartoon at the bottom front page of this paper. Rather than showing an older man who is sweating to keep up the pace, I prefer to think of us strolling along Capitol Street and actively supporting our neighbors of all ages.
This statement accompanying the cartoon does not resonate for me: “It’s tough on the body – and the ego – on that inevitable day when life slaps you square in the face with the backhand of aging.” I view aging as a mostly gentle evolution of spirit that all of us share throughout our lives. I repeat here one of my favorite quotes from Bob Dylan: “it’s all right, ma, it’s life and life only.”