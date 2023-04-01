We are entering a period, characterized by yet another election cycle, where we are more than ever before facing a number of critical and hard questions.
How much energy are we willing to devote to following the elections or getting involved?
What issues or qualities are most important to us in selecting our elected officials?
Will we run for office or help to recruit, support and campaign for someone who will, even as we know that the odds may be against us?
Do we plan to vote and, if so, who do we plan to vote for?
Will we involve ourselves in outreach to encourage others to register and to vote?
As critical as these questions are, probably the single most important question is this: How do we plan to conduct ourselves in the increasingly polarized environment that we may expect to engulf us even more than it does now?
In a recent column, Phil Kabler quoted a state Republican Party leader as basically saying with relationship to our state to either love it or leave it. How do we feel about this? What response do we have, if any?
My own response is to question how anyone can feel the sense of entitlement to be able to say that it is my way or the highway. On the one hand, this goes against who we are in our essence as a state and a country. On the other hand, the history of our country includes a whole strain that is built on this same kind of exclusionary thinking. I have to wonder who we really are as a people in light of this history.
Then I come back full circle to who I am. Do I have the compassion to include everyone, even those who share beliefs like this state party chairwoman? Compassion has never been my strong suit. It is something I have had to study and work at once I realized my deficit.
I strongly believe that it is up to each of us to find our own path. In this context, it helps me to be in a loving, inclusive and ecumenical faith community.
The struggles we are facing, and the answers to these questions of our involvement in the greater polity, are not new to this election or the current times we are in. I do not personally believe in the concept of historical cycles and the fatalism that I feel this can lead to. I have long held the concept of an upward spiral where each generation does better than the last.
As an elder I am committed to supporting this upward spiral with each of the generations that are younger than I am. Sometimes I need to dig deep in myself in order to be able to do this. This is not due to any issues with the younger generations. I often have to stretch to understand how they have grown up with different realities than I had.
Change is a constant, as we all know. At the same time there are universal truths that each of us can discover and apply in our own unique ways.
Our responses to the political questions that I started out with here may be grounded in the kind of faith, or no faith, that we embrace in our lives as a whole.
According to some national analysts, we are about to become a battleground state for control of the U.S. Senate. We can expect to witness some bare-knuckle fighting in the process with more of the kind of the attention that basically just eggs it on. None of this is likely to be in the best interests of our state and our people.
Part of our challenge is to continue to stay true to ourselves and define who we are as a state and as each of us in it. It is impossible to know at this point how all of this will play out.
I plan to stay engaged as best I can, day in and day out. I want to help to find common qualities and goals and build bridges with those who feel likewise.
There is no room for hatred and division here. It may take powers greater than any of us to touch the outliers who thrive on these qualities. They still remain outliers in my mind even where they are able to find the votes to prevail and some of them tell us that we are the ones who do not belong here.
My own faith is that we are basically good people who will find our way home to where we most need to be. Pie in the sky? Maybe. I cannot even say for sure that I know what home looks like.
It is a matter of knowing what is true to us when we see it in our daily encounters and in our state as a whole. Keeping looking for it. Keep going for it. We have it within our own power to be the change that we want to see.