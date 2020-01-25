Betty Rivard: Avoiding the rabbit hole

I went down a rabbit hole recently and it took awhile to grasp where I was and start to dig my way out.
It’s so easy to do these days, when there are countless forces working and paying big bucks to divert our attention from the critical issues that face us.
And there are people who are very skilled at pulling us after them into their strange world of wonderland.
I don’t even need to name the issue or the forces or the people. There are a multitude of issues. Without getting caught up in conspiracy theories, the forces may be unknown due to dark money, etc. The people may or may not be nameless and faceless.
Unfortunately, just doing the work to find the facts and get an evidence-based analysis can take us off course. I feel so indebted to the journalists and analysts I trust, including a few whom I have the privilege to know well, for being as clear and accessible as possible.
I think it’s a truism that as we get older we find we may be more motivated to get the full measure of each day. Going down a rabbit hole is not the best use of my time.
I also have to resist the temptation to pull others down in with me. And to allow even friends to pull me down in with them.
I know I have said before that there can be a true basis for fear-based dystopian thinking.
Sometimes whole systems are based on this thinking, like when we had to practice going under our desks in case of an atomic attack during grade school in the 1950s. Or the reflections we may see now of some of the kinds of things that were described in George Orwell’s book, “1984.”
The challenge I have given my friends, and myself, is to do whatever we can to keep any dystopia in perspective. For several years now I have tried, and advised others to try, to limit it to five minutes a day. Then go on about our business to be as effective as possible in working on positive things.
I know from experience that the tension that seems to be inherent in our times right now can still take its toll. I was not always the best at practicing self care, and I still have some challenges. I also know that there are times when professional help is the best option for dealing with it all.
Still, on a day-to-day basis, the most effective antidote I have found to the tension of watching out for rabbit holes and dystopia is to be involved in fellowship and mutual support with family and friends. For some of us, a faith community can enhance this kind of involvement.
I think all of us know this is going to be a very challenging year. Lots of rabbit holes call for our attention and sometimes trapping us unawares. Lots of dystopian fears pull us in. This is an auspicious time to trust our spider sense, keep our eyes wide open and reach out to others to alert them to these very real dangers.
I am reminded of a visit, over 50 years ago, to a hostel in western Ireland that was located in a country house where the poet W.B. Yeats used to stay. Ruins of stone abbeys rose above the fields that stretched out to the sea. The proprietor of the tea room at the nearby crossroads told me about longtime rumors of ghosts at the house. She said she didn’t pay attention to these rumors because there is enough to deal with related to the living, and she did not want to spend her time in dwelling on the dead.
Rabbit holes and dystopian thinking are like the ghosts in her story, taking us away from the real issues we face and our ability to address them. We can each make the choice, ongoing, of where to put our attention and energy. And maybe, as with the proprietor I met, we can also share a cup of hot tea with each other and benefit from our fellowship and mutual support.