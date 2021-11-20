I did not know what to expect when I decided to take advantage of a beautiful fall day to watch the Veteran’s Day parade in downtown Charleston. From the curb across from the library I watched the parade as it turned the corner from Capitol Street onto Quarrier Street. Then I walked over to the Haddad Park overlook to witness the ceremony there.
I was more emotionally affected by both the parade and the ceremony than I ever imagined that I would be. After over seven decades of watching or participating in an average of at least one parade a year, I have multitudes of memories. I also continue to be moved by our democratic symbols and the ideals that they represent.
The Detroit Thanksgiving parade, with Santa Claus at the end, a big deal for a little kid who still believed. The Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and the Rose Bowl parade, on TV.
Numerous small town parades in our rural county when my younger son played on the drum line for part of middle and high school. Carrying one end of an arts fair banner in our annual FestivALL parade up Capitol Street to the farmers market.
The Marmet Labor Day parade twice, including one year in support of my favorite candidate for state senator. The Christmas parade here once, just prior to COVID.
Young kids on either side of me scrambled for candy that fell near their feet. I got to throw out candy in Marmet those two years, one time while walking with the candidate and the other time riding with fellow Democrats on the back of a truck or a wagon – I cannot remember right now which one.
Our Veterans Day Parade this year was righteous, with all of the features. State police on motorcycles. Uniformed honor guards walking with flags. Fire trucks. Dedicated middle and high school bands. Military veterans on foot and in vehicles. Gold Star parents, who always take my breath away.
A most wonderful single file phalanx of gleaming Corvette after Corvette from a local car club. I thought of my late friend and FestivALL colleague, Bill Wood, and his love for the cars.
A small contingent of veterans who were also coal miners and strode proudly in their United Mine Workers of America shirts.
When the parade ended I joined, maintaining precautions, the people who gathered for the ceremony at the park overlook. The George Washington High School Band stood in formation and played several songs.
Honored guests sat in a semi-circle of folding chairs under the canopy. Toward the end a visiting delegation from Winfield performed a three-gun salute that echoed back from the colorful hills across the river. A young woman from the band played taps, always a powerful sound to me.
In all of this I felt most moved by the words of the speakers.
First, they all evoked our shared pride in our country and in those who served. A strong statement during these times when it can sometimes – maybe even often — be hard to figure out what we still share.
Second, a Vietnam vet spoke at length not just about the war but also about the aftermath, with all of its twists and turns. His words were carefully chosen and direct about the troubled journey that was taken by his generation of veterans.
He reminded us of the reality of the draft that my generation lived through and that affected all of us in one way or another.
He also brought us to the current day and his participation in the organization of Vietnam vets whose national meeting he had just attended. He spoke about some of their past successes, like the right to vote at eighteen instead of twenty-one.
He described how they are still actively fighting to add more qualifying conditions for coverage for Agent Orange injuries. I think of our dear friend, Charly Jupiter Hamilton, who we just lost to the effects of exposure to that toxic chemical. Memories of his great energy and his kindness to so many of us are as enduring as his art.
Third, after walking to pass out candy during the parade, our mayor read a proclamation, recognized the students in the band and introduced U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous to give his speech.
Baylous made the most extraordinary plea to recognize the reality of post traumatic stress that is suffered by numbers of veterans of all wars and military actions. He asked us to help to reach out and explore any treatment that they may need.
He said that 17 veterans die of suicide day in and day out. Over 65,000 veterans have been lost to suicide, more than those who died in the Vietnam War and all military actions since then.
He reminded us that people who serve in the military are human. They have emotional responses to what they have seen and experienced. These emotions can be overwhelming and create a mental health disability that can lead to the depths of despair.
It is OK to recognize what is happening and get the kind of evidence-based treatment that can help to deal with it all.
What an incredible, lifesaving message. I read later that this year other Veterans Day ceremonies across the country were also highlighting the need to get help due to PTSD.
Following the ceremony, I touched base with an old friend and colleague who had been standing nearby. He told me about his late father’s World War II service that included time on a Liberty ship. I shared how I studied the building of the Liberty ships via the photographs taken by Arthur Siegal for the Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information and was even able to tour one.
After visiting Point Pleasant and photographing there in the spring of 1943, Siegal took over nine hundred photographs at the Bethlehem-Fairfield Shipyard in Baltimore. At its peak the shipyard was launching an average of one Liberty ship per day.
The photographs, which are all on the Library of Congress website, showed people across generations, gender and race united in support of our country to help win the war. I still plan to produce a selection for an online exhibit under the title, “When We All Worked Together.”
We were united then, and we can be united again. From where I sit, our opponents now go beyond other countries or the people who live in them.
We are fighting for our democracy here at home, for the most vulnerable among us, and for the health of our planet and everything on it.
As I write this I realize that, unlike some of the other parades I have watched or participated in, there were only three elected officials who were represented in either the parade or the ceremony. These three officials were our mayor, in person, and our two United States senators, who were represented by staff.
The fight we are in now goes beyond any elected officials. They still play a key role, especially right now with the bills currently before Congress and their implementation back home.
Still, there are no uniforms or physical weapons. It is not a matter of being honored by a parade and a ceremony that we can watch or participate in just once a year.
We are called to action, day in and day out, to fight for our country, for our people and for our world. We need to open our own hearts and minds, understand the realities of our neighbors, and find a way to come together again.
We need to do whatever we can to regain our common national vision without opening ourselves up to the kinds of wounds and losses that have resulted from past wars.
Everything that was said about service and sacrifice also applies to this fight. It is up to each one of us to work in the figurative home front of the shipyards or on the front lines, wherever they are.
Our government is prepared to invest its resources in the form of laws, policies, and funds to bolster this fight. I continue to hope and pray that enough of our elected representatives can come together to support and enable the challenging and indispensable work that we are each called upon to do.
Recent actions have moved us in the right direction. It is now time to get the rest of the job done in D.C. and at home in order to get us to where we all need to be.
One of my mentors once said that the way to bring people together is to give them a common job to do. There is endless work to be done to sustain both our people and our planet.
We can do this work together without going to war against an external enemy. All of us will come out better through this peaceful and constructive process.
We are called to act now and ongoing in order to leave an enduring legacy for future generations.