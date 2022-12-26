Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Growing up, we celebrated both Hanukkah and Christmas as secular holidays. Vacation from school. We received at least a small present, like a dreidel or chocolate coins wrapped in gold, every night of Hanukkah. Then Santa left the big one, along with some others, to find under the tree on Christmas morning.

I remember a doll or a bike that was too big to wrap. My own table-top radio. A new, updated Brownie box camera every year. Maybe books and clothes and a board game. Little things in our stockings, including an orange and some nuts.

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard lives in Charleston.

Recommended for you