Growing up, we celebrated both Hanukkah and Christmas as secular holidays. Vacation from school. We received at least a small present, like a dreidel or chocolate coins wrapped in gold, every night of Hanukkah. Then Santa left the big one, along with some others, to find under the tree on Christmas morning.
I remember a doll or a bike that was too big to wrap. My own table-top radio. A new, updated Brownie box camera every year. Maybe books and clothes and a board game. Little things in our stockings, including an orange and some nuts.
Snow on the ground there in Detroit. Maybe enough ice to skate on. Bulky snowsuits and jackets with rubber boots, a hat or a hood, and mittens. A sled, even there in the flatlands, where someone had to pull us or there was enough snow for the caretaker at our neighborhood park to make a small hill.
Family gatherings with lots of great food.
Mostly, I remember the lights. The menorah and the Christmas tree, usually at the same time.
I did not recognize then what I value so much now: the winter solstice with its increase in the light. Imperceptible at first, then noticeable, then absorbed into the spring, when I take it for granted.
It was many years later, when we had moved back to the land, before I grasped that, after the summer solstice, the days actually get shorter. By then, there was so much light and warmth, even heat — except for the fog in San Francisco — that it did not matter. We were home free until at least the middle of fall, when the days visibly shortened.
I first learned the Christmas story from a children’s book of carols with the most beautiful illustrations that is still in a bookcase here. I remember sitting cross-legged on the floor and singing the songs to myself out loud. Some years early on, I went to Sunday school with friends and their families at a Presbyterian church down the street behind our grade school.
All of which made me feel at home when I was called as an adult to become a Christian. Only the one-room white frame community church up the road barely acknowledged the holidays. The founders were farmers who prayed in the fields and everyone knew that the spirit could come at any time. Holidays did not mean so much when the chickens, cows and horses needed daily attention and there were other chores to be done.
I learned about the celebration of advent in the more mainstream churches in town. The lighting of the candles with members taking turns offering special readings and prayers. The hymns keyed to the season. The Christmas Eve candlelight service where we all sing “Silent Night” before going out into the cold.
I think about this universal embrace of the coming of the light that goes across all religions and no religion. Even in the still-shortened days and the cold of the winter, more light comes in through trees with bare branches than when they are all leafed out. I discovered that I crave this light, even from behind clouds. I have to be out in it for at least 30 minutes a day or I feel the loss. Especially before the solstice, but also for a while afterwards.
In the warming of our planet, the buds here start to swell soon after the new year, and sometimes even before. A few yellow flowers bloom on my neighbor’s forsythia even now. The birds sing out earlier.
This change is perceptible to anyone paying attention. I cannot help but wonder when we will join the action to reduce its progression. Surely, life itself is more important than the addiction to carbon and methane.
We need more enlightened action on this issue here in our state. We have the means to be the leader instead of the last. All of the pieces are here. Each of us has a role in pulling them together to make the changes we need before we are overcome by the changes we do not need.
Right now we pay more for light than almost anyone in the country when we can least afford it. The cost keeps going up. It does not have to be this way.
Goal-setting for the new year comes next. What will it take for us to set goals to reduce carbon and methane rather than to protect and increase them? There is something wrong with this picture. It does not serve us well.
We need to find our way out of this box we are in. Stay focused on the light inside to give us the strength and courage to produce the right kind of light outside. Find a way to join together to get to where we need to be. Give ourselves and our children and their children and all life on earth the gift of a sustainable future.
Be a beacon of light for others, even in the darkest of days. Change will not come overnight. We can still work to turn things around and then move slowly and steadily in the right direction. Celebrate any advances and continue to move forward.
The future of our planet depends on us and the light we can bring to this challenge.