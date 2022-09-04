An old adage says that we each have the power to choose how we view the world. We have seen how far-fetched that can be, to the point where it threatens our democratic system of government. It may feel like I’ve gone off the deep end, but I would like at least to propose an alternative view that is more in the interest of what I believe that most of us want to see.
My mind goes back to a luncheon meeting in a small dark upstairs room at the Quarrier Diner. I think that it was probably sometime in the early 1980s. As I remember it, the room was full of members of a community-based group. The speaker was the Rev. Jim Lewis, who stood in front of the windows that faced the street. He was backlit by the light outside in a way that heightened the drama of what he was saying.
Rev. Lewis shared the following quote from the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” written on April 16, 1963, to a group of eight ministers who were questioning his tactics:
“Like a boil that can never be cured as long as it is covered up but must be opened with all its pus-flowing ugliness to the natural medicines of air and light, injustice must likewise be exposed, with all of the tension its exposing creates, to the light of human conscience and the air of national opinion before it can be cured.”
I cannot remember right now the specific context that led Rev. Lewis to share the quote. It may have related to the school textbook crisis that tore through Kanawha County late in the previous decade. There were two takeaways for me.
One was that Rev. King could be pretty graphic in what he said. Up to that point, I had not been exposed to that side of him.
The other was that we could choose to look at deeply disturbing current events as a kind of necessary gateway into creating a new world.
I wonder if we can choose this same kind of lens to understand where we are now.
What if the manifestations of hatred and division that we are witnessing are also helping us to pinpoint the kind of pain that most needs to be healed?
During the depths of the Great Depression, there were also great divides. The main fault lines then were between the people who made decisions from their comfortable homes in the cities and the rural farmers and their families who were suffering from low prices, no income and the ravages of their land by drought and other weather conditions.
Pare Lorentz, who was born in Clarksburg and grew up in Upshur County, published a book, “The Roosevelt Year: 1933” that showed stark images of our country during FDR’s first year as president. He documented a strike by dairy farmers who joined together to dump their milk as a way of protesting their conditions.
This was at a time when children across the country were going hungry. Even President Hoover, who did not believe in government’s responsibility to help people in distress, had arranged before he left office for tax dollars to go to the American Friends Service Committee to help provide millions of meals to children in Appalachia, including in our state.
In 1934 President Roosevelt took the first steps towards the Farm Security Administration project that sent professional photographers to rural areas and small towns to introduce Americans to Americans. Two goals were for urban dwellers to gain a better understanding of the needs of their neighbors and to show what the government was doing to address these needs.
The project eventually covered everyday life in both rural and urban settings. During the early years of World War II, it was taken over by the Office of War Information in order to show life on the home front and bolster support for the war.
We are witnessing how some of the same kinds of disconnects are affecting us now, even with all of the means that we have for sharing information. What if the unintended consequence of the gerrymandering that is going on here and across the country is actually to do us a favor by forcing candidates and their supporters to venture out into communities where they might not otherwise go? To quietly listen to people who have invested in part in extreme views as a way of feeling like they are making themselves heard?
I am still convinced that it is in one-to-one conversations that we can come together to restore our belief in each other and our country. Even If it does not appear at first blush to be working. Even if we are turned off or turned away.
Tyranny and division thrive in darkness. We can shine a light just by venturing out into places we have not seen or been seen. We can at least approach those who have somehow learned not to see us as people, but only as the false caricatures that inflame violent passions.
There is nothing in the worst stereotypes of Democrats that reflects who I am. Or that is grounded in the reality of the people I know.
At least some of our fellow citizens may feel that the same kinds of stereotypes are being applied to themselves and the party that they have chosen to align with. Their choices are at least substantially grounded in their own pain and experience, not in hateful philosophies. Acknowledging this may help to isolate the true far-right extremist minority who we cannot allow to dominate our narratives with their irrational hatred and fears.
Each of us is called to play a role in this process. We need to start by banishing any vestiges of hatred and fear in ourselves. There is no doubt in my mind that the recent history of leadership, including those who are seeking to perpetuate it, has left its mark. Add into the mix the culture of fatalism that has affected our state and our region in the past and whose vestiges continue to be with us.
It is no wonder that even in relatively good times we are conditioned when we hear what feels like good news to keep an ear out for the other shoe – the destructive one – to drop. Some elements in our media may also tend to reinforce this way of thinking.
I have always believed in looking at the worst while focusing on and working toward the best. It is the work that is most important. We can only defeat ourselves by curling up in a corner and declining to engage.
Right now, in real time, there are good things happening alongside the bad. More citizens are awakening to our critical role as citizens in our democracy. Women, in particular, also youth and minorities, are registering and voting in unprecedented numbers.
Candidates who care about our rights and our safety are being elected in unexpected quarters. Even where they cannot prevail, like in the far reaches of rural Texas, their support is not only growing but coming out to be more visible than it has been in recent years.
We are starting to see more of what investments by our government can do. We all know that even those who continue to oppose these investments are likely to show up for local ribbon-cuttings. They are proud to claim credit even for funding that they attacked and voted against.
At least more of us can now recognize, writ large, the nature of the kinds of threats that have been put into place and continue to fester. The disregard for and even opposition to our democratic system. The embrace of tyrants. The continued push for the rich to keep getting richer at the expense of the rest of us, which causes and contributes to these other dynamics.
Rev. King ended his letter with the following words: “Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear drenched communities, and in some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.” He signed it, “Yours for the cause of peace and brotherhood.”
We can broaden the application of his words to the kinds of economic and other forms of prejudice and injustice that he fought against before he was taken from us. We can also update the reference to brotherhood to include all persons. We each need to reflect his hope from almost 60 years ago and apply it to our struggles today.