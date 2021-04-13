Some of my most challenging and rewarding times as a parent were when one of my sons, at a very young age, would admonish me with well-deserved advice that I had first given him. I can still remember the shock of recognition combined with the joy that he had internalized something that I had wanted to pass on to him.
Last week I had the opportunity to admonish myself based on something that I had just passed on to others. On the last day of the legislative session I saw that my op-ed that included the need to agree to disagree with friends had just been posted online. I had to take this admonition to heart as I watched the various votes of friends and allies in the Legislature unfold throughout the day and the evening.
Many of the votes were so brave in the face of the numbers that they almost brought me to tears. Other votes, by the same people but on different issues, left me reeling with a sense of hurt, betrayal and disbelief. It was not so much the difference in views, which I respected. It took me awhile to figure this out, but what impacted me most strongly was the sense that that they may have been influenced by voices for a strategy based in cynicism that I sensed led to the positions they took.
I have heard from colleagues who expressed anger and disappointment. I have mainly felt sad. How could these same people not always see the world as I see it? I have struggled to make sense of it all.
The initial healing began by the end of the night. By the next morning two takeaways stayed with me.
The first takeaway is that I could not help but wonder if things might have been different if the Democrats in the Senate had included the kind of diversity that exists in their caucus in the House. At one point, during a scrim at the podium, it really came home to me that no one who was up there looked like me or any of our Black or other minority neighbors. Could that fact have influenced the assumptions behind some of their thinking?
With relationship to gender, I remember reading at some point that men are able to compartmentalize their thinking in a way that women are less prone to do. I have seen that play out over and over with various men in my life. Not all men and not all of the time, but enough to validate this difference, at least in my own mind.
I can also never forget an experience after the tragic death of a young friend and neighbor in the country who was in his 20s and whose whole family I knew well. I stayed with the women and children who were gathered in the living room of the farmhouse, where we shared our mourning through talking with each other — sometimes consoling and sometimes expressing some of the tensions that we were naturally feeling.
The men and older boys were out digging the grave at the little family cemetery at the far end of the meadow where it met the big woods. They expressed their grief through the forceful action of joining together with their shovels to move the hard ground.
With relationship to race, I have recently thought about the two churches that I have recently been involved with. One is predominately white and the other is predominately Black. Without going into detail, I can testify to the fact that there are differences between them as it relates to our personal histories and realities, in our theologies and in the way that we interact in the world.
While at least some members of the white church appear to view involvement with social justice as an individual choice, the members of the Black church feel the effects every time they walk out the door.
I am convinced more than ever that our salvation as a people depends on our benefiting from the synergy of all of our various ways of embracing our world.
The second takeaway, on an even more personal level, is that agreeing to disagree, even with the same person, is not one and done. I have not had the benefit of a lifelong marriage, nor did my parents, who divorced after 44 years. I have learned mainly from reading and observation that even close, loving couples may need to negotiate differences and tensions as they arise.
I believe it is the same way with friendships, including with our adult children.
None of this makes it any easier to gird ourselves against the feelings of hurt, betrayal and disbelief when they occur. One of the truisms I learned early on is that we cannot control our feelings.
My profession of social work also taught me the primacy of self-determination and starting with accepting and respecting each person where they are.
It is here where my thinking comes full circle, because part of our strength as a diverse people is based on our ability to come together to share our different views and realities.
No one has ever said that this is easy to do. We are particularly challenged in dealing with fellow citizens who fail to embrace this basic tenet of our democratic system. The history of our state and our nation has seen this struggle play out over and over again.
The struggle to accept our diversity is alive and well with us right now.
The predominately white church whose services I have zoomed in with this year reminds us that God is always with us and within us. The changes I want to see begin with me.
The predominately Black church is more external through its worship of the trinity and its focus on carrying the light of Christ out into the world.
Faith also comes full circle in leading us to embrace and embody the same kind of light in whatever form that may take.
I think about President Lincoln and how we are no longer carrying in our pockets the pennies with his image and the saying, “In God We Trust.” I used to pick up a penny that was lying on the ground. I would view it as a blessing and say a short prayer. COVID-19 has made me more cautious about what I touch, so I no longer do this.
The legacy of Lincoln is still honored in a tangible form on our Capitol grounds.
During my daily walks I frequently pass by his statue facing the river. A little further west the words of his Gettysburg Address are enshrined on the north side of the base of the figure of a Union soldier.
Lincoln talked about the better angels of our nature. Our future depends on our finding, expressing and acting based on these better angels in ourselves and in each other.