In my recent op-ed about “solastalgia” I described how our feelings of distress are valid. The authors of the articles I cited suggested that a legitimate response is to allow our anger to fuel our advocacy with the kinds of targets they identify.
I understand that anger can be more helpful than depression that has unexpressed anger at its roots. At the same time, I have to question whether anger is healthy for us to experience. I also question the impact on those to whom the anger may be directed.
I first learned about the concept of scapegoating in the seventh grade. My teacher was talking about Germany and the Holocaust, if I remember it correctly. What I will never forget is her own chronic behavior in scapegoating my classmate, Brad, who sat at a desk across from mine and one row up.
I think most of my classmates were like me in being the products of the business and professional class. We dressed and behaved according to accepted norms at the time. I do not know Brad’s background, or what landed him in our class at the top of nine tracks. His clothes and demeanor put him more in the group that was identified with the working class and filled the less desirable tracks along with people of color who were never given a fair chance to establish themselves.
In short, he wore his well-greased hair to the long side – this was the era of Elvis and Little Richard et al – and his pants low on his hips with a skinny little belt. He also slumped in his chair and possibly mumbled more than the rest of us.
Anything that went wrong was invariably his fault, which would cause him to slink down further in his seat until it was a permanent condition. I just hope now that he had friends outside of class and other supports to compensate for the way that he was treated by our teacher.
As all of us here in our state know, we are always ripe for scapegoating. This may be true now more than ever. Even my very rational and caring cousins and old friends who live beyond our borders sometimes let an accusatory tone creep into their voices when they ask me about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. This is prior to our current governor even appearing on their radar.
I am guessing that I am not the only person who is experiencing this kind of phenomenon. I try to be patient in describing the large number of people who are thinking for ourselves and working to make positive changes in our communities, our state and beyond. It is grossly unfair to lump us all together based on the actions of key leaders, even those who I have voted for at one time or another and still advocate with as I can to do the right thing as I see it.
I have also been giving further thought to the data on our willingness to converse with people with different views that was shared in another recent op- ed and also how this applies to our state. Erin Norman is a national writer who did not break down state-by-state numbers. She says that younger generations of women, in particular, are more likely to talk politics with their peers.
According to Norman, “Republican women, with their male counterparts, are talking politics but keeping a politically diverse group of friends, increasing the chance they convince people to support their preferred policies and candidates. Democratic women, on the other hand, are talking more but likely more often to peers who share their views. They are more likely to end social relationships due to political differences, which they seem to be doing to their ideological male counterparts when they aren’t keeping quiet.”
She views this discrepancy as giving a potential advantage to Republicans. Her conclusion is: “To compete Democrats must broaden their circles and become more socially tolerant of people who disagree with their views.”
I firmly endorse the importance of broadening our circles and increasing our tolerance. At the same time, I cannot help but wonder about the overall dynamics and the effect that they may be having on us.
If those with different views, from whatever perspective, are intense to the point of a lack of ability to reason, verbal assault or abuse, then it makes sense that we will protect ourselves by disengaging. I realize that this can cut both ways. A colleague recently described a social occasion where a woman started yelling at elected officials who had taken strong positions against women’s rights. Emotions are running very high when it comes to these gut-level issues.
At the same time, one principle of self-care is that we avoid surrounding ourselves with negative people. We may only be hurting ourselves if we try to negotiate or even converse with people who exhibit challenging or maybe even cult-like behaviors or are overcome by their negative emotions.
Part of our challenge is to figure out who we can talk with in a constructive way versus hitting our heads against a wall to the point we hurt ourselves. I have seen situations where people who have been chronically abusive are able to see the light and turn their lives around. There may still be long periods where the best we can do is to keep a distance while modeling the kind of love they we want others to feel. Prayer can also demonstrate its power to those who believe in it.
In political terms there may be as many as a quarter of the electorate who are impossible for most of the rest of us to talk with at this point. This still leaves a majority of all of us who are open to reason as we know it.
We need to understand that this majority may exist even in states like ours that are otherwise painted red. Our elected officials may be aided in gaining power by gerrymandering, bullying and misinformation that draw people to them. We can stand up to and deal with these forces, each in our own way. We can also work together informally and through groups that we can believe in and support.
Above all we cannot give up on ourselves and our power to make a difference. Sometimes positive results may come back to us through small gestures and in unexpected ways. We can look to and savor these instances when they occur.
Community care makes a lot more sense to me than channeling our emotions through anger.
One of the dangers with anger is that it fuels itself to where it keeps looking for targets. In this sense it both feeds and feeds on divisions of the kind that we are trying hard to overcome and to heal.
Besides, caring and love feel better and are a lot more fun. The more we offer the more we can feel these blessings around us. Given the choice, community care feels to me like the best way to go.