It just boggles my mind to learn that the most vulnerable people of our state are again undergoing an all-out assault on their food security and health care. This assault resembles previous actions by a national movement that works through paid lobbyists in its effort to impose its agenda and profit somehow.
The sentiments expressed in such bills circulating through the West Virginia Legislature do not represent who we are as a people. At least one-fourth or more of our citizens may be directly affected in addition to their extended families and neighbors who care about them and their well-being.
I have heard a local minister say more than once that elected officials should not publicly pray and refer to a compassionate God unless they uphold His ideals. “Inasmuch as ye have done it onto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40 King James Version)
Taking away access to food security and health care is not an act of compassion.
It does not even make sense in terms of our state’s economy that affects every one of us.
When we limit access to SNAP benefits, as per House Bill 3484, we are hurting grocery stores and farmers markets and all of their suppliers. Ample data also documents both the short and long term effects of food insecurity, especially, on children and vulnerable adults.
When we cut access to Medicaid, as per HB 3485, we are contributing to worse and more expensive health outcomes for the people directly affected, increased demands for caregiving and reduced levels of supports for health care providers, clinics and hospitals.
The Legislature is especially vulnerable to agendas like these right now. It is not an election year, so there may be some hope that people back home will forget who is responsible for what hurts them. New legislators may be more tempted to follow their leaders to make decisions whose full implications they do not have the time or background to understand.
The administering agency, the Department of Health and Human Resources, has temporary leadership who may not be able to represent fully the needs of those the agency is responsible for serving.
This current Legislature already has a track record of moving to cut benefits to and put more hoops in the way of working people who are laid off or underemployed. The governor has forced flat budgets that cut programs and services due to built-in inflation. He also has perpetuated staff vacancies that limit access for consumers to benefits they qualify for.
What is wrong with this picture?
More important, what can we do about it?
We can inform ourselves on the issues. Listen to the stories of people who are directly affected. Reach out to legislators and the governor to voice our concerns. Serve as a witness to their actions and record and report these to their constituents. Run for office or recruit and support candidates who also care about their fellow citizens and the future of the state.
A familiar litany, I know. There is no guarantee of success. Still, there is hope in action. Doing something has got to be better than turning away from all of these actions that are designed to hurt our people.
Remember that legislators rarely receive more than a couple of letters, emails, or calls on any given issue. Yet hundreds of thousands of us are affected by these decisions related to our basic needs.
We need to continue to stand up for what we believe: Our government is responsible for addressing common human needs that the most vulnerable among us cannot meet on our own.
By coming together we can help to support and protect this responsibility in the interests of our great state and all of us who are here in it. We cannot allow agendas like these to tear us down. We need to live our faith or other ideals that embody caring and compassion for each other. I am still convinced that this is who we are.
Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.