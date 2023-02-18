Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It just boggles my mind to learn that the most vulnerable people of our state are again undergoing an all-out assault on their food security and health care. This assault resembles previous actions by a national movement that works through paid lobbyists in its effort to impose its agenda and profit somehow.

The sentiments expressed in such bills circulating through the West Virginia Legislature do not represent who we are as a people. At least one-fourth or more of our citizens may be directly affected in addition to their extended families and neighbors who care about them and their well-being.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

