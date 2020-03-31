Betty Rivard: Counting blessings in an uncertain time (Opinion)

AS we watch the raging storm approach — and yet hope and pray that it spares us the worst — it is a good time to count our blessings.
On the personal side, as members of my church family often say: I woke up this morning. Our minister thoughtfully sent our Bible study class a list of Psalms to read, one each day. The list started with the 23rd Psalm. It felt particularly apt to read it on the Sunday morning when we had to suspend holding services.
I also have rediscovered my small back porch.
This weekend, as the flowers from the tall, weeping cherry tree hung down close to the house, I sat out back to eat breakfast. The birds were almost as loud and varied here on the East End of Charleston as they are on my Braxton County farm. I saw a blue jay and then, to my great delight, a classic red-headed woodpecker climbing a nearby tree trunk.
I also am enjoying following the blossoming of the trees and flowers along the river on my walks there each day. The streets and sidewalks are empty enough that it is possible to keep the right distance from anyone else out there.
On the public side, we are blessed that our governor and his staff are taking this pandemic seriously and that, for the most part, our neighbors appear to be honoring his directions. I share the concerns that we are still not going far enough, as I hear reports about a full parking lot at Lowe’s. I also know how we in our state need supplies for the home-based projects that keep us mentally and physically fit.
We are blessed by all the people continuing to do those essential jobs the rest of us depend on. Our first responders and health care professionals, especially, are taking risks to protect the rest of us. We must keep fighting to get them the tools and supplies they need.
We do not live so densely that we can display our support like in New York City, where whole neighborhoods echoed with the sounds of people cheering. Still, I know that most of us carry these true servants in our hearts while they go about their work.
As a lifelong Democrat, I am heartened by seeing our candidates for governor fulfilling their pledge at last year’s FDR/JFK dinner to support whoever we decide to nominate in the primary. Their first debate, in Bluefield, was a demonstration of civil discourse and unity across any differences between them.
I hope the other party achieves this kind of unity. I also hope all the candidates in both parties up and down the ballot can keep to the high ground in their competitions with each other.
The challenges we face are blind to our parties and factions. The only way to suppress and fight this virus that is life-threatening to so many of us is to join forces and work together for the benefit of all of us.
We are blessed by our democratic system that gives us a voice and a vote in selecting those who represent us. We cannot let this pandemic interfere with the fullest possible participation in our electoral process.
We also are blessed to have this fine local newspaper and our other local and state news media to give us good, reliable information about what is going on around us. Smart, caring and thorough professional journalists are sharing what they are learning and seeing, even as they also are affected by the unfolding events.
In an unabashed plug, I have enjoyed the great work of one of them, Eric Eyre, in his new book, “Death in Mud Lick.” He takes his award-winning investigative journalism from the Charleston Gazette-Mail and transforms it into a gripping personalized story of the effects of the opioid epidemic on one of our smallest towns and beyond.
I am seeing an entrepreneurial spirit unfold as people who have worked in more structured environments for so long are experiencing firsthand some of the options that allow for more freedom and a better work-life balance.
I am hopeful that we will now have the political will to build in some of these changes over the long term as other developed countries have already done around the world.
Finally, I must mention my furry friend, Macy, who decided to be a lap cat in her old age. Now, she has even abandoned her favorite heating vent to climb up into my chair by the window, whether I am sitting there or not. I am very grateful for what seems to be a basic instinct to provide comfort as needed during these perilous times.
We all need each other — and our pets, if we have them — to remind us to keep taking care of ourselves and do whatever it takes to protect others in any way we can. We will get through this. This is already a dark and stormy time in so many ways. These blessings and moments of grace can help to bring us all into a brighter day.
It also is critical that we not be in a hurry to get back to “normal.” The longer we can stretch out our response to this virus, the more responsive our health care system can be and the fewer of our people might be critically affected over the long term.
Our patience now is helping to save the lives of those around us and serves as the best possible protection for every one of us. We must continue to pursue this heroic and worthy course.